Pokémon Go: How to evolve Eevee in 2023

Eevee is the cutest – sorry, Meowth – and most versatile of the feline creatures Pokémon has to offer. There are now eight different evolutions available for the little pocket monster in Pokémon Go, and not even all types are covered yet. Evolving Eevee in the mobile game has become a bit of a science of its own – especially if it is to be done in a targeted manner and not randomly. You can find all the important information and methods on how to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Go here.

Eevee name trick in Pokémon Go: All names

Here is the simplest method to get the Eeveelution you are looking for: the name trick. This one works as follows: Give the Eevee you want to evolve a specific nickname by tapping the button with a pen symbol next to its name. After that, the outline of the desired shape should appear on the evolution button when you check out the Pokémon again. Tap on the button and you'll have the monster you want.

But beware: this trick only works once per Eeveelution. Therefore, think carefully about whether you want to use it. It is advisable, for example, to save the name trick for the targeted evolution of a rare Shiny variant or an exceptionally strong monster you want to use in PvP battles.

Here are all the names for the evolution of Eevee:

Rainer (for Vaporeon)

Sparky (for Jolteon)

Pyro (for Flareon)

Tamao (for Umbreon)

Sakura (for Espeon)

Rea (for Glaceon)

Linnea (for Leafeon)

Kira (for Sylveon)

Eevee evolution quests in Pokémon Go: How to get all Eeveelutions

How to evolve Vaporeon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company There is no method to specifically evolve Vaporeon or any of the other original Eeveelutions in Pokémon Go aside from the name trick, which is part of what makes that method so important to save for the right moment. You merely need to invest some candies into Eevee and see which evolution luck favors. How to evolve Jolteon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company As with Vaporeon, you’re hostage to Lady Fortune when you want to evolve Jolteon. All you need is Eevee, some Eevee candies, and a bit of luck. How to evolve Flareon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company Flareon is the final Eeveelution from the Kanto region, so it's not available in a targeted manner aside from the name trick. How to evolve Umbreon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company Eevee’s Gen 2 Eeveelutions can be specifically targeted for evolution, which is particularly great for players dabbling in PvP battles, since Umbreon can be quite powerful in certain formats. To get Umbreon, you first need to make Eevee your buddy in Pokémon Go. Walk 10 km with Eevee so it can find two candies as a gift for you. Do not dismiss Eevee from its role as your buddy even when this step is done. It still needs to be in this position when you evolve it. The final step to get Umbreon is to evolve this Eevee at night – wait until the night sky is visible in the game to make sure you get the Pokémon you want. How to evolve Espeon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company The method to evolve Espeon in Pokémon Go is similar to the way you get Umbreon, with only the final step showing an important difference: After you’ve made Eevee your buddy and walked with it, you need to evolve it during daytime to get Espeon. How to evolve Glaceon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company Eevee’s Gen 4 Eeveelutions can be evolved with the assistance of Lure Modules. You can earn these items during some quests or purchase them in the game’s store for 200 coins. All you need to do is walk to a PokéStop without an active Lure Module and activate your item there – you don’t have to make Eevee your buddy, though you’ll still need enough Eevee candies. If you’re in the Lure Module’s area of effect, the evolution button should show the outline of the monster you desire. Get closer first, if the question mark is still showing on the button. To get Glaceon in Pokémon Go, you require a Glacier Lure Module. How to evolve Leafeon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company Follow the same steps as with Glaceon to evolve Leafeon in Pokémon Go, but use a Moss Lure Module instead of a Glacier Lure Module to get the desired result. How to evolve Sylveon in Pokémon Go Niantic / The Pokémon Company Sylveon is the newest Eeveelution in Pokémon Go and quite a hard hitter in several PvP formats. As with Umbreon and Espeon, you’ll first need to make Eevee your buddy in the game. Earn 70 hearts with this buddy by feeding them snacks, walking with them, and playing with them. Once you’ve earned enough hearts, the evolution button’s outline should show you Sylveon, and you can tap it to start the evolution.

Unlike the name trick, the methods to evolve Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Sylveon can be repeated infinitely.