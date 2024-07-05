Pokémon Go Great League Remix: Best Pokémon
Wake up babe, a new Great League Remix just dropped in Pokémon Go! It’s the same old rules you know and love from GO Battle League’s bread-and-butter competition, but spiced up with a large number of Pokémon bans, which change up the meta in a big way.
Great League Remix will run from July 5 to 12, 2024, featuring the regular 1,500 competition point (CP) limit on participating Pokémon. There are no type restrictions of any sort, though the 20 most popular Pokémon among trainers ranked Ace and above in the Great League have been banned in this particular ruleset. Here are the monsters you’re not allowed to use:
- Alolan Sandslash
- Wigglytuff
- Dewgong
- Lickitung
- Feraligatr
- Lanturn
- Skarmory
- Azumarill
- Vigoroth
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Whiscash
- Bastiodon
- Cresselia
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Talonflame
- Trevenant
- Charjabug
- Skeledirge
- Annihilape
Show your opponents that size matters not with the best Pokémon for Great League Remix in Pokémon Go based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.
Great League Remix: Best Leads
These Pokémon aggressively pressure your opponent right from the beginning of a duel and can survive even tough battles for quite a while – they are perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.
- Shadow Quagsire (Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, Stone Edge)
- Shadow Gligar (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Dig)
- Mantine (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Ice Beam)
- Shadow Gallade (Psycho Cut, Close Combat, Leaf Blade)
- Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)
- Pidgeot [S] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam)
- Guzzlord (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Crunch)
- Steelix [S] (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Psychic Fangs)
- Gallade (Psycho Cut, Close Combat, Leaf Blade)
[S] = Regular form and Shadow form perform comparably.
Great League Remix: Best Safe Switches
If the opening pairing is to your disadvantage, you should consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where this class comes into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the most popular leads. In any case, a switch will preserve your original opener to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly.
- Shadow Gligar (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Dig)
- Shadow Steelix (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Psychic Fangs)
- Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback)
- Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)
- Poliwrath (Counter, Scald, Icy Wind)
- Shadow Drapion (Poison Sting, Crunch, Aqua Tail)
- Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake)
- Greedent (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Trailblaze)
- Gligar (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Dig)
- Steelix (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Psychic Fangs)
Great League Remix: Best Closers
These Pokémon are particularly useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks, which can’t be deflected without a shield.
- Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Carbink [XL] (Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Moonblast)
- Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge)
- Shadow Gallade (Psycho Cut, Close Combat, Leaf Blade)
- Shadow Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Shadow Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Shadow Empoleon (Steel Wing, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck)
- Shadow Excadrill (Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide)
- Regirock [S] (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)
- Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
[XL] = Pokémon requires Candy XL to reach optimal performance level.
Great League Remix: Best Attackers
These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself. They combine important resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to put on the table.
- Carbink [XL] (Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Moonblast)
- Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Steelix (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Psychic Fangs)
- Mandibuzz (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace)
- Mantine (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Ice Beam)
- Toxapex (Poison Jab, Brine, Sludge Wave)
- Shadow Steelix (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Psychic Fangs)
- Guzzlord (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Crunch)
- Aromatisse (Charm, Moonblast, Thunderbolt)
- Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
Great League Remix presents a massive departure from the regular Great League meta with just a few survivors from the standard rankings, though recent shifts in those rankings have actually led to familiar faces like Registeel, Steelix, Swampert, and Pidgeot becoming eligible here, making this format feel a little bit like a blast from the past.