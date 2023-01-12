Pokémon Go Great League: Best Pokémon

Back to the basics! The Great League returns to Pokémon Go, running from January 12 to February 2, 2023, starting and ending at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET. Great League is the most basic discipline in GO Battle League, Pokémon Go’s PvP mode.

There are no restrictions on what type of Pokémon you can field, though there is a maximum limit on competition points (CP) these creatures can possess. In Great League, this is set at 1,500 CP. That also means that this competition is very easy on your Stardust and Candy XL budget, as you won’t have to power up your Pokémon all too much.

We’ve put together a list of the best Pokémon for Great League to get you started on your team building process. Our choices are based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Leads

The Pokémon in this class are aggressors, able to apply pressure on your opponent right from the start of a battle. They can also drag out tough battles for a long time thanks to their bulk. This allround effectiveness makes them perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.

Shadow Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Scrafty (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch) Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane) Swampert(S) (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake) Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Medicham(XL) (Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic) Sneasler (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, X-Scissor) Trevenant (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird) Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)

Pokémon marked with (S) perform very similarly in their Shadow and regular versions. Pokémon marked with (XL) require Candy XL to reach their maximum potential.

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Safe Switches

If you’re not happy with the initial pairing, you should consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. That’s the role of a Safe Switch. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the most popular leads. Putting them in will let you score an elimination, disrupt your opponent’s game plan, or at least preserve your lead for the later stage of the match.

Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane) Gliscor(S) (Wing Attack, Earthquake, Night Slash) Sableye(XL) (Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return) Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Shadow Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake) Zangoose (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash) Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback) Medicham(XL) (Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic) Lickitung(XL) (Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip) Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Closers

These Pokémon come in quite handy when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough thanks to their high bulk and many resistances or they can end battles quickly due to their access to powerful charge attacks.

Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge) Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Shadow Ball, Wild Charge) Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) Altaria (Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast) Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Close Combat) Trevenant (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Bastiodon(XL) (Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower) Froslass (Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball)

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Attackers

This class is specialized in fighting an opponent who still has shields, while you no longer have any yourself. They combine strong resistances and potent fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For that reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to pull out at this stage of a match.

Bastiodon(XL) (Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower) Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Wobbuffet(XL) (Counter, Return, Mirror Coat) Scrafty (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch) Medicham(XL) (Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic) Mantine (Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam) Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt) Mandibuzz (Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace) Pachirisu(XL) (Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt)

The big meta story is still the rise of Wing Attack users due to a balance change that was implemented at the start of the current season. This catapulted Pokémon like Charizard, Pidgeot, Gliscor, and Staraptor up the ranks.

For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours, all 5-Star Raids, and this month’s Field Research Tasks.