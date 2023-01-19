All Lunar New Year 2023 Research Tasks in Pokémon Go

The 2023 celebrations for Lunar New Year have begun in Pokémon Go, which means a whole host of special spawns and bonuses has been unleashed upon the mobile game’s world. You can find out more about the details in our Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 overview article.

The event also contains a bunch of quests you can complete to collect some rewards with both Field Research Tasks and a Timed Research being available. The latter includes different paths that provide you with a bonus for the duration of the event based on your choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023’s research tasks.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023: Lucky Wishes Timed Research

This Timed Research called Lucky Wishes is available from January 19, 2023, at 10am local time to January 23, 2023, at 8pm local time. It consists of two steps and you can choose from three different paths with differing quests and rewards after the first step.

Lucky Wishes – Step 1

Catch 5 Pokémon : Pokéball x15

: Pokéball x15 Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms : Great Ball x10

: Great Ball x10 Power up Pokémon 5 times : Silver Pinap Berry x2

: Silver Pinap Berry x2 Rewards for completing every task: Stardust x500, XP x500, Lucky Egg x1

Lucky Wishes – Choose a Research Path

(Yellow) Hatching Eggs : 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for the remainder of the event

: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for the remainder of the event (Red) Daily Adventure Incense : Double Daily Adventure Incense duration for the remainder of the event

: Double Daily Adventure Incense duration for the remainder of the event (Blue) Catching Pokémon: Double Stardust for catching Pokémon for the remainder of the event

Lucky Wishes – Step 2

Catch 10 Pokémon : Bunnelby (s)

: Bunnelby Catch 25 Pokémon : Magikarp (s)

: Magikarp Catch 8 different species of Pokémon : Combusken

: Combusken Send 25 Gifts to friends : Azumarill

: Azumarill (Yellow) Hatch 3 Eggs : Galarian Darumaka (s)

: Galarian Darumaka (Red) Use Daily Adventure Incense to catch 15 Pokémon : Galarian Darumaka(s)

: Galarian Darumaka(s) (Blue) Earn 7,500 Stardust : Galarian Darumaka (s)

: Galarian Darumaka Rewards for completing every task: Darumaka(s), Ultra Ball x25 (Yellow) Egg Incubator x1, (Red) Golden Razz Berry x10, (Blue) Star Piece x1

Pokémon marked with (s) have a chance of appearing in their rare Shiny version.

Which of these bonuses should you choose? If you’re working on a bunch of 12km or 10km Eggs at the moment, opting for the 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance is not a bad call. Most of the time, though, Double Stardust for catching Pokémon is the best of these choices. You need this resource for a lot of things in Pokémon Go, such as powering up Pokémon or paying for trades – you can never have enough Stardust.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023: Field Research Tasks

You can get the event exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during Lunar New Year 2023’s runtime.

Open 3 Gifts : Charmander (s) , Cyndaquil (s) , Torchic (s) , Chimchar (s) , Tepig (s) , Fennekin, Litten

: Charmander , Cyndaquil , Torchic , Chimchar , Tepig , Fennekin, Litten Catch 25 Pokémon : Darumaka (s) , Galarian Darumaka (s)

: Darumaka , Galarian Darumaka Trade a Pokémon : Paras (s) , Combee (s)

: Paras , Combee Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each: Buneary(s), Bunnelby(s)

You’ll want to look out for the Paras task especially, since catching this Pokémon awards you extra Stardust. Combined with the Timed Research bonus and a Star Piece you can make a tidy profit by completing this task repeatedly.

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.