Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event is all about luck
Lunar New Year is always cause for celebration in Pokémon Go, and the Year of the Rabbit is no exception. Naturally, long-eared cuties like Bunnelby and Buneary will be prominently featured in the event, but you’ll also be able to enjoy some very lucky bonuses.
In addition to that, Darumaka’s Shiny rate will be increased for the duration of Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event, making this the perfect chance to encounter it. Here’s all you need to know about this celebratory piece of content that follows Twinkling Fantasy.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year start time
Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event 2023 starts on January 19, 2023, at 10am local time. It ends four days later on January 23, 2023, at 8pm local time.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year bonuses
Here’s the list of bonuses featured in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023:
- Increased Shiny rate for Darumaka.
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
- Increased chance to gain Lucky Pokémon in trades.
- One additional Special Trade per day.
Additional bonuses become available through the Timed Research, where you can choose between several options to get the bonus you like.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year spawns
Wild encounters
- Ponyta(s)
- Magmar(s)
- Magikarp(s)
- Slugma(s)
- Numel(s)
- Combee(s)
- Buneary(s)
- Fennekin
- Bunnelby(s)
- Flareon
- Darumaka(s)
7 km Eggs
- Chingling
- Riolu(s)
- Darumaka(s)
- Galarian Darumaka(s)
- Scraggy
1-Star Raids
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Shinx(s)
- Darumaka(s)
- Galarian Darumaka(s)
3-Star Raids
- Flareon
- Shuckle(s)
- Blaziken(s)
- Druddigon(s)
- Diggersby
5-Star Raids
- Regice(s)
Mega Raids
- Mega Lopunny(s)
Timed Research
- Magikarp(s)
- Azumarill
- Combusken
- Darumaka(s)
- Galarian Darumaka(s)
- Bunnelby(s)
Field Research
- Charmander(s)
- Paras(s)
- Cyndaquill(s)
- Torchic(s)
- Chimchar(s)
- Combee(s)
- Buneary(s)
- Tepig(s)
- Darumaka(s)
- Galarian Darumaka(s)
- Fennekin
- Bunnelby(s)
- Litten
We’ll update you on all the details regarding both the Timed Research and the Field Research once the event is up and running. Paras being a reward is already good news, though, as it’s one the Pokémon giving you bonus Stardust when caught. Since the Timed Research will feature an optional bonus revolving around Stardust, this might be a great combination to look out for when you’re in need of the resource.
