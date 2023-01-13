Skip to main content
Pokémon Go's Lunar New Year event is all about luck

Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event is all about luck

Here’s what you need to know about the celebration
Niantic

Here's what you need to know about the celebration

Lunar New Year is always cause for celebration in Pokémon Go, and the Year of the Rabbit is no exception. Naturally, long-eared cuties like Bunnelby and Buneary will be prominently featured in the event, but you’ll also be able to enjoy some very lucky bonuses.

In addition to that, Darumaka’s Shiny rate will be increased for the duration of Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event, making this the perfect chance to encounter it. Here’s all you need to know about this celebratory piece of content that follows Twinkling Fantasy.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year start time

Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event 2023 starts on January 19, 2023, at 10am local time. It ends four days later on January 23, 2023, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year bonuses

Here’s the list of bonuses featured in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023:

  • Increased Shiny rate for Darumaka.
  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
  • Increased chance to gain Lucky Pokémon in trades.
  • One additional Special Trade per day.

Additional bonuses become available through the Timed Research, where you can choose between several options to get the bonus you like.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year spawns

Wild encounters

Slugma on the Pokémon Go Fire-type background.
  • Ponyta(s)
  • Magmar(s)
  • Magikarp(s)
  • Slugma(s)
  • Numel(s)
  • Combee(s)
  • Buneary(s)
  • Fennekin
  • Bunnelby(s)
  • Flareon
  • Darumaka(s)

7 km Eggs

Chingling on the Pokémon Go Psychic-type background.
  • Chingling
  • Riolu(s)
  • Darumaka(s)
  • Galarian Darumaka(s)
  • Scraggy

1-Star Raids

Hisuian Voltorb on the Pokémon Go Grass-type background.
  • Hisuian Voltorb
  • Shinx(s)
  • Darumaka(s)
  • Galarian Darumaka(s)

3-Star Raids

Flareon on the Pokémon Go Fire-type background.
  • Flareon
  • Shuckle(s)
  • Blaziken(s)
  • Druddigon(s)
  • Diggersby

5-Star Raids

Regice on the Pokémon Go Ice-type background.
  • Regice(s)

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny on the Pokémon Go Fighting-type background.
  • Mega Lopunny(s)

Timed Research

Magikarp on the Pokémon Go Water-type background.
  • Magikarp(s)
  • Azumarill
  • Combusken
  • Darumaka(s)
  • Galarian Darumaka(s)
  • Bunnelby(s)

Field Research

Charmander on the Pokémon Go Fire-type background.
  • Charmander(s)
  • Paras(s)
  • Cyndaquill(s)
  • Torchic(s)
  • Chimchar(s)
  • Combee(s)
  • Buneary(s)
  • Tepig(s)
  • Darumaka(s)
  • Galarian Darumaka(s)
  • Fennekin
  • Bunnelby(s)
  • Litten

We’ll update you on all the details regarding both the Timed Research and the Field Research once the event is up and running. Paras being a reward is already good news, though, as it’s one the Pokémon giving you bonus Stardust when caught. Since the Timed Research will feature an optional bonus revolving around Stardust, this might be a great combination to look out for when you’re in need of the resource.

You can find more Pokémon Go in our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours, all current 5-Star Raids, and this month’s Field Research Tasks.

