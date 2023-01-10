Defeat Mega Salamence in Pokémon Go with these counters

Debuting during Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event, Mega Salamence has finally arrived in the mobile game. Pokémon’s chunkiest dragon slims down a bit in its mega evolution, adding a few aerodynamic advantages to its body – and with it the Flying-type as a secondary category next to its primary Dragon-type. Being a hard hitter and tough on the defense, Mega Salamence is a great raid attacker against other Dragon-types such as Zekrom.

To evolve your own Mega Salamence, you’ll need to collect enough Mega Energy for the initial mega evolution. The easiest way to do this is to beat the creature in a Mega Raid. This guide lists all the best Mega Salamence counters in Pokémon Go to help you extract enough of its Mega Energy for your needs.

Pokémon Go Mega Salamence counters

Mega Salamence is weak to moves of the Rock-, Dragon-, and Fairy-types. However, Ice-type attacks deal even more damage, making them the prime avenue of attack for your raid team.

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche) Mega Glalie (Frost Breath, Avalanche) Mega Abomasnow (Power Snow, Weather Ball (Ice)) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam) Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche) Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche) Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche) Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate) Aurorus (Frost Breath, Weather Ball (Ice)) Mega Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage) Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw) Hisuian Avalugg (Powder Snow, Avalanche) Walrein (Frost Breath, Icicle Spear) Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow has been around for quite a long time, being one of the first mega evolutions to be added to Pokémon Go. That means players likely have access to this creature, which should make their raid teams quite potent on average. Any mega evolution provides a damage boost to attacks of its type, adding some more power to each attack.

Thankfully, Mega Salamence should be beatable for duos of level 40 players due to its double weakness to Ice-type moves. If you can form a team out of Ice-type Pokémon with a mega evolution to support it, you should be able to collect enough Mega Energy for your own Mega Salamence in no time.

