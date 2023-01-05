Mega Salamence debuts in Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

Niantic caught some well-deserved flak last year for selling completely useless event tickets in Pokémon Go, but it seems like the developer wants to make up for recent missteps with the Twinkling Fantasy event in January 2023, which looks like a very good package – and is totally free.

Twinkling Fantasy sets the stage for Mega Salamence’s debut in Pokémon Go, introduces Shiny Dedenne, and allows you to catch several strong Fairy- and Dragon-type monsters. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Twinkling Fantasy starts on January 10, 2023, at 8am local time and runs until January 16, 2023, at 10pm local time. Keep in mind that despite the event starting at 8am, new raid bosses only come online two hours later at 10am.

Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy event bonuses

Twinkling Fantasy awards you double XP and additional Candy for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws. Making these skillful throws also raises your chance of collecting Candy XL when catching a Pokémon. You can also guarantee yourself some encounters by taking snapshots.

You should further maximize your gains from this event by keeping Mega Altaria evolved throughout its duration. Mega Altaria is both a Fairy- and a Dragon-type, allowing you to receive extra Candy when catching Pokémon of these categories.

Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy spawns

Wild encounters Niantic / The Pokémon Company Clefairy (s)

Clefable

Jigglypuff (s)

Dratini (s)

Togetic (s)

Marill (s)

Ralts (s)

Vibrava

Bagon (s)

Deino (s)

Dedenne (s)

Goomy

Noibat(s) Pokémon marked with (s) are available as Shiny versions. 1-Star Raids Niantic / The Pokémon Company Jigglypuff (s)

Marill (s)

Axew (s)

Deino(s) 3-Star Raids Niantic / The Pokémon Company Mawile (s)

Druddigon (s)

Dedenne(s) 5-Star Raids Niantic / The Pokémon Company Zekrom(s) Zekrom caught between January 10, 2023, and January 18, 2023, will know the newly added Electric-type move Fusion Bolt, a Charge Attack. Mega Raids Niantic / The Pokémon Company Mega Salamence(s) Field Research encounters Niantic / The Pokémon Company Clefairy (s)

Dratini (s)

Bagon (s)

Dedenne (s)

Goomy

We’ll update you on all the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks once they are available, as well as on the details of the event’s Collection Challenge, which will allow you to receive 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM as a reward for completing it.

