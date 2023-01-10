Beat Zekrom in Pokémon Go’s raids with these counters

Zekrom is a current boss in Pokémon Go’s 5-Star Raids, honoring players with its presence until January 18, 2023, at 10am local time. Any Zekrom you catch in this timeframe will automatically know the charge attack Fusion Bolt, a move newly added to the game. Fusion Bolt is no huge upgrade over the Dragon- and Electric-type’s current charge attacks, but any bit of damage is welcome in the cutthroat Master League.

If you need any help in catching Zekrom in Pokémon Go, this guide has got you covered with the best counters to the raid boss.

Pokémon Go Zekrom counters

Moves of the categories Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy do additional damage to Zekrom, so you should focus on them when building your team.

Mega Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor) Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw) Mega Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage) Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor) Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage) Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage) Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor) Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate) Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor) Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage) Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Avalanche) Mega Charizard (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw) Mega Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake) Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw) Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

It’s always worth bringing one of the mega evolutions, if you can, since they not only provide a substantial damage boost to attacks of the same type as them – meaning your dragons chew their counterpart up even quicker –, but also provide you with additional Candy XL. If you want to get your Zekrom up to speed for Master League, you’ll definitely need to power it up with this resource, making the extra rations you get from bringing a mega evolution quite valuable.

Even with Pokémon from this list around level 40, you’ll want to bring at least two other trainers to beat Zekrom comfortably inside the time limit, thus collecting the maximum amount of rewards for the battle.

