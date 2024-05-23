Video Games

Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy locations guide

Find the ascension material for Verina, Chixia, and Danjin

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

As you level up your playable Wuthering Waves characters to tackle ever more difficult enemies, you’ll quickly realize that you can’t upgrade them above a certain limit unless you ascend them first. Don’t worry, this is a common game mechanic in titles of this genre – all you need to do is collect the required materials and then your leveling journey can continue.

In Wuthering Waves, the characters of Verina, Chixia, and Danjin need a material called Belle Poppy for their ascension – and with Chixia being one of the free units you get early on as well as Verina being the best support character at launch, you’ll definitely need a good supply of this plant.

This Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy locations guide will show you where to find the material and gather it efficiently.

Wuthering Waves: Belle Poppy locations

Wuthering Waves map showing all Belle Poppy locations.
This waypoint provides access to all Belle Poppy locations in Wuthering Waves. / Kuro Games

Belle Poppy grows only in one specific region on the Wuthering Waves map – around the Port City of Guixi on the southwestern coast of Huanglong. You can find them along the paths on the lower ground approaching the city and spread out along its borders. All Belle Poppy locations are easily accessible from one waypoint on the approaches to Guixi, as is visible on the map above.

Teleport to the marked position and then make one run east, north, and south respectively. Just jump back quickly with the teleport once you’ve reached the end of one path.

With Belle Poppies not growing anywhere else, you’ll need some patience while working on your characters – the limited number of plants found on the map won’t last long, so plan in some time for other activities as you wait for them to regrow.

Fortunately, there is much to do at the start of the game, such as grabbing all your Wuthering Waves launch rewards or finding the Pecok Flower locations for the best Jiyan build.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg