Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy locations guide
As you level up your playable Wuthering Waves characters to tackle ever more difficult enemies, you’ll quickly realize that you can’t upgrade them above a certain limit unless you ascend them first. Don’t worry, this is a common game mechanic in titles of this genre – all you need to do is collect the required materials and then your leveling journey can continue.
In Wuthering Waves, the characters of Verina, Chixia, and Danjin need a material called Belle Poppy for their ascension – and with Chixia being one of the free units you get early on as well as Verina being the best support character at launch, you’ll definitely need a good supply of this plant.
This Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy locations guide will show you where to find the material and gather it efficiently.
Wuthering Waves: Belle Poppy locations
Belle Poppy grows only in one specific region on the Wuthering Waves map – around the Port City of Guixi on the southwestern coast of Huanglong. You can find them along the paths on the lower ground approaching the city and spread out along its borders. All Belle Poppy locations are easily accessible from one waypoint on the approaches to Guixi, as is visible on the map above.
Teleport to the marked position and then make one run east, north, and south respectively. Just jump back quickly with the teleport once you’ve reached the end of one path.
With Belle Poppies not growing anywhere else, you’ll need some patience while working on your characters – the limited number of plants found on the map won’t last long, so plan in some time for other activities as you wait for them to regrow.
Fortunately, there is much to do at the start of the game, such as grabbing all your Wuthering Waves launch rewards or finding the Pecok Flower locations for the best Jiyan build.