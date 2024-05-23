Wuthering Waves – best settings for iPhone and iPad
Wuthering Waves is the next big gacha game, and it’s shaping up to potentially overtake, or at least compete with, Genshin Impact. It's very similar to Hoyoverse's mega-rpg too. Although it’s skipping consoles at launch, the game already has a massive player base thanks to its mobile ports. Playing Wuthering Waves on iPhone makes for a pretty good experience, all things considered, but you may be missing out on getting more out of it.
The game doesn't contain quite as many options as its competitors, but there's enough to make some meaningful changes. Here are the best settings to unlock the full potential of Wuthering Waves on iPhones and iPads.
Wuthering Waves optimized mobile settings
Wuthering Waves – best iPhone settings
We used the iPhone 13 as a base to set a reference point. iPhones that were released later can handle higher settings without significant performance drops. These are the optimized settings for playing Wuthering Waves on an iPhone 13:
- Resolution: Low
- Frame rate: 60fps
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Special effects quality: Low
- FSR: Off
- LOD Bias: Medium
- Capsule AO: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: On
The settings with the most significant visual and performance impact are the resolution and shadow quality. You could lock the frame rate to 30fps and crank up the resolution to Medium or High, and you'll get a much cleaner image during cutscenes and static moments. You can look at the image above to see how the game may look using these optimized settings on the iPhone.
It should be noted that the iPhone 15 series’ A16 chip is very capable of triple-A gaming, as seen from recent mobile ports of Death Stranding and Resident Evil games. Those rocking an iPhone 15 or its Pro models can crank up these settings without much issue.
Wuthering Waves – best iPad settings
We used the iPad Pro with the M1 chip as a base to set a reference point. iPads that were released later can handle higher settings, though gaming performance hasn’t improved too much since the M1. These are the optimized settings for playing Wuthering Waves on an M1 iPad Pro:
- Resolution: High
- Frame rate: 60fps
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Special effects quality: Low
- FSR: On
- LOD Bias: High
- Capsule AO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: On
The iPad can still push out more frames if you keep turning the knobs, but then you'll run into the ever-so-familiar stuttering found in Unreal Engine games. You can look at the image above to see how the game may look using these optimized settings on the iPad.
Does Wuthering Waves have controller support on iPhone?
While Kuro Games has enabled controller support during the game's beta, that feature has been stripped from the launch version. As of the time of writing, connecting a DualSense controller or others to the iPhone won't let you control your Resonator in-game. That should change with a future update though.
Wuthering Waves 120fps support on mobile
Despite being available for high-end smartphones, WuWa can't run at 120fps currently. This is because the option to enable 120fps has been disabled, and it only offers either 30fps or 60fps as targets. However, once Kuro Games updates the game to support 120fps, we'll list all the smartphones that can render the high frame rate.
As of the time of launch, the following Apple devices should support 120fps gameplay once Kuro Games updates the game:
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
After using these optimized settings, you shouldn't have much trouble enjoying the game and the various rewards that are available at launch. Once you're done claiming those, why not redeem some mode codes for extra goodies? Following that, let loose and enjoy the open world that Kuro Games has crafted.
Wuthering Waves is available on PC (Epic Games Store), Android, iPhone and iPad.