Wuthering Waves explained for Genshin Impact players
Kuro Games’ upcoming open-world RPG Wuthering Waves is strongly inspired by HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact in terms of its gameplay formula, so it’s not surprising that many players of the title from 2020 are interested in checking out the new release. Of course, it can be daunting to jump into an entirely new gacha game, especially if Genshin Impact is the only one you’ve ever played.
However, just like many concepts and mechanics are easily comparable between HoYoverse’s own games – take Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, for instance, which both share a good amount of DNA – the genre entry from Kuro Games has lots of comparison points that can used for orientation by Genshin Impact players.
This Wuthering Waves guide will break down the game’s key terms and mechanics for Genshin Impact players, allowing you to quickly understand what’s going on in the title.
Wuthering Waves 101 for Genshin Impact players: Terms
Like HoYoverse’s title, Kuro Games’ challenger has a broad roster of playable characters to offer. These are called Resonators and come in the familiar 5-Star and 4-Star rarity classes – and that's just the beginning of the similarities:
Genshin Impact
Wuthering Waves
Element
Attribute
Elemental Skill
Resonance Skill
Elemental Burst
Resonance Liberation
Talent
Inherent Skill
Constellation
Resonance Chain
Friendship Level
Intimacy Level
Like playable Genshin Impact characters, all Resonators command one of several Attributes and use one of the game’s weapon types. They also have active abilities, passives, and ultimates. As you pull duplicate versions of them from the game’s banners, their power will grow.
Here are some additional terms you may find useful to know, especially when it comes to claiming the Wuthering Waves launch rewards:
Genshin Impact
Wuthering Waves
World Level
SOL-3 Phase
Adventure Rank
Union Level
Spiral Abyss
Tower of Adversity
Oculus
Sonance Casket
Traveler
Rover
Wuthering Waves 101 for Genshin Impact players: Banners
Being another gacha game, Wuthering Waves contains banners from which you can pull new characters and weapons. Here’s how they compare to Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact
Wuthering Waves
Primogem
Astrite
Acquaint Fate
Lustrous Tide
Intertwined Fate
Radiant Tide
Stardust
Oscillate Coral
Starglitter
Afterglow Coral
Genesys Crystal
Lunite
Blessing Welkin
Lunite Subscription
In essence, you can expect a very similar banner system to that from Genshin Impact: You have two different ticket types for character banners with Acquaint Fate/Lustrous Tide for the standard banner and Intertwined Fate/Radiant Tide for the time-limited banners.
Like Stardust and Starglitter, the two Coral types in Wuthering Waves are side products that are generated while pulling and can be used as in-game currency.
Astrite is your all-important Primogem equivalent. There is one important difference between the games in this respect, though: Wuthering Waves has an extra ticket type for weapon banners – Forging Tide.
Wuthering Waves 101 for Genshin Impact players: Progress
Naturally, Wuthering Waves will have you upgrade your characters along the way with a variety of materials you can collect in the world. Being a gacha game, it contains a regenerating energy resource to limit the amount of daily farming you can do as well. Here’s what’s what in Genshin Impact terms:
Genshin Impact
Wuthering Waves
Original Resin
Waveplate
Fragile Resin
Crystal Solvent
Mora
Shell Credit
Hero's Wit
Resonance Potion
Enhancement Ore
Energy Core
Waveplates are the equivalent of Resin and need to be invested to farm certain materials to advance your characters. Crystal Solvent can be used to replenish the resource quickly.
Knowing these key terms and concepts will hopefully make your start in Wuthering Waves easier if you’re usually adventuring in Teyvat and want to dabble in a different world for a bit.