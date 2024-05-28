Wuthering Waves: Encore build and materials guide
Unleash the adorable beast with the best Wuthering Waves Encore build. This 5-Star Fusion character may look all innocent on the outside, being always accompanied by her two Wooly plushies, but she’s a destructive bundle of energy if she loses control over her toys.
Table of Contents
Encore’s Resonance Skill, Flaming Woolies, can be triggered two times to summon Cloudy and Cosmos for a double attack on the target.
Her Resonance Liberation, Cosmos Rave, allows Cosmos to go on a rampage and enhances Encore’s Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, Resonance Skill, and Dodge Counter.
Her Forte Circuit allows her to accumulate Dissonance and consume a full stack of it after using a Heavy Attack to enter the Dissonance state. Encore will take less damage while in this state and cast a Cloudy Frenzy when it ends, dealing Fusion Damage that counts as Resonance Liberation Damage. Entering Dissonance while Cosmos Rave is active has the same effects, though the finishing move changes into Cosmos Rupture, which also deals Fusion Damage that counts as Resonance Liberation Damage.
Encore’s Inherent Skills boost her damage during Cosmos Rave when she’s above a certain HP threshold and increase her Fusion Damage when she uses a Resonance Skill. During her Intro Skill, she pounces at nearby enemies dealing Fusion Damage, while her Outro creates a Flame Zone, which continuously burns enemies based on her Attack.
You can further bolster Encore’s power by filling out her Resonance Chain through duplicates. Sequence Node 1 (S1) allows her to stack a Fusion Damage bonus by hitting enemies with her Basic Attack, while S2 restores additional Resonance Energy when she’s using Basic Attack or Resonance Skill. S3 increases the damage of her Forte attacks and S4 provides a teamwide Fusion Damage bonus after Cosmos Rupture. S5 is a flat Resonance Skill Damage bonus, while S6 unlocks a stacking Attack bonus she can gain during Cosmos Rave.
Best Encore weapons – Wuthering Waves
Encore’s entire kit revolves around her Basic Attack at its core, so the 5-Star rectifier Cosmic Ripples is the optimal choice for her. It provides additional Attack as well as a stacking Basic Attack Damage bonus on top of some valuable Energy Regeneration – this will allow Encore quicker access to her Resonance Liberation’s enhanced attacks.
Best Encore weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
- Augment (4-Star)
- Jinzhou Keeper (4-Star)
- Variation (4-Star)
- Guardian Rectifier (3-Star)
Best Encore Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Since Encore will be acting as a team’s Main DPS, improving her damage output will be your top priority. Molten Rift is the best Sonata Effect for this purpose, increasing her Fusion Damage. As the crown jewel of this set and Encore’s Main Echo you should pick Inferno Rider. Though this Echo takes up quite a bit of field time, it provides bonus Fusion and Basic Attack Damage.
You should be fine in regards to Energy Regeneration by having it as a sub stat on all Echoes, which means that you can concentrate on getting offensive main stats: Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Fusion Damage, and Attack % are the top attributes to look out for.
Best Encore Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Molten Rift (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Inferno Rider
Best Echoes main stats for Encore in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Encore in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Basic Attack Damage
Best Encore teams – Wuthering Waves
Encore can dish out copious amounts of damage when she’s supported by the right team and will demand most of the party’s field time, which is why you should choose characters that don’t need a lot of active time in combat to make their contributions.
- Encore (Main DPS), Sanhua (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Sanhua is the perfect partner in crime for Encore, requiring very little field time – you can unleash her entire combo in just a few seconds – and providing buffs to Basic Attack Damage. Rounding out the team ideally is Verina, a potent healer and support character with an array of useful skills that can further improve the team’s damage output. Your standard rotation will be Verina first, Sanhua second, and Encore to finish things up, since the Main DPS will be able to benefit from both Sanhua and Verina’s buffs in this order.
As always, keep in mind that Baizhi is a solid alternative to Verina, if you don’t have the 5-Star character in your roster.
Encore ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Encore has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Rage Tacet Core x46
- Pecok Flower x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Rage Tacet Cores can only be obtained from challenging the Inferno Rider, the boss present in the Sea of Flames. Recok Flowers can be found around Taoyun Vile. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Encore up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Lento Helix and its upgraded versions can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction is obtained from Scar.