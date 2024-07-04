Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: all damage types and character classes explained

Here's what all damage types in the game actually do

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Every playable Zenless Zone Zero character is categorized by a faction, damage type, and class, all of which help you establish how to best use them in combat. Putting Agents of the same type or group into a team activates powerful passive perks, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to building teams.

Every damage type has certain effects in Zenless Zone Zero’s combat, just like Elements do in Genshin Impact or Weakness Types do in Honkai: Star Rail. These effects are all connected to the Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency attributes, so our explanation of damage types in Zenless Zone Zero begins there.

Zenless Zone Zero: Anomaly Mastery and Proficiency explained

While fighting enemies in the Hollow, every character passively builds up a specific Anomaly on targets by hitting them with attacks of their damage type. Once the Anomaly Buildup reaches a certain level, its active effects are triggered.

Anomaly Mastery is the stat that shows how quickly your character can increase the Anomaly Buildup on enemies. The higher this attribute is, the faster you reach the Anomaly Buildup’s critical point and activate its effects.

Anomaly Proficiency, on the other hand, increases the damage these active effects are doing, so the more you have of this attribute, the more pain your triggered anomalies inflict on the enemy.

Zenless Zone Zero: all damage types and anomalies

Here are all damage types in Zenless Zone Zero and the effects of their associated anomalies:

Damage Type

Anomaly

Anomaly Effect

Physical

Assault

Interrupts the enemy and deals Physical Damage.

Physical

Flinch

Increases Daze suffered by the enemy temporarily.

Ice

Freeze

Immobilizes the enemy temporarily and triggers Shatter when it ends, interrupting the enemy and dealing Ice Damage.

Ice

Frostbite

Increases Critical Damage taken by the enemy temporarily.

Electric

Shock

Target temporarily suffers Electric Damage whenever it is attacked and targets weak to Electric become interrupted.

Fire

Burn

Target temporarily continues to suffer Fire Damage and targets weak to Fire become interrupted.

Ether

Corruption

Increases Ether Damage taken by targets and targets weak to Ether become interrupted.

As you can see, Physical and Ice differ a little bit from Electric, Fire, and Ether in that they inflict two types of anomalies, but in return do not cause extra interruption to enemies weak against them.

Zenless Zone Zero: all character classes

Here are all character classes in Zenless Zone Zero and their fields of expertise:

  • Attack: These characters specialize in dealing direct damage to enemies as quickly as possible.
  • Anomaly: These characters specialize in high Anomaly Buildup, making them adept at debuffing enemies.
  • Stun: These characters specialize in inflicting Daze and stunning enemies, enabling your team to initiate Chain Attacks.
  • Support: These characters specialize in buffing allies, enhancing the effectiveness of the entire team.
  • Defense: These characters specialize in tanking damage, creating opportunities for the team with counters.

These five character classes allow you to construct teams that have very different ways of dealing with enemies, which should keep things interesting for a long time. You may notice that there is no dedicated healer character – this is something the developers are still looking into, according to producer Zhenyu Li.

