Zenless Zone Zero: all W-Engines with exclusive visual effects

Check out all signature W-Engines and their corresponding characters

All Zenless Zone Zero characters have what’s called a “signature” W-Engine – one weapon that is pretty much tailored to their kit and synergizes well with their abilities. Both S- and A-Rankers benefit from this system, which has a cosmetic surprise in store as well. 

Usually, W-Engines are not visible in battle – after all, Agents all use different types of weapons. However, equipping a character with their signature W-Engine unlocks an exclusive visual effect for them in battle, providing you with a little bit of additional eye candy and incentive to match up all Agents with their intended gear.

When equipping an Agent with their signature W-Engine for the first time, a little toggle below the W-Engine on the Agent Equipment tab will activate. You can use this to toggle the special visual effects unlocked by the signature W-Engine on and off.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot showing the toggle for exclusive visual effects.
This toggle lights up once you've equipped a signature W-Engine for the first time. / HoYoverse

It’s important to note that once you’ve equipped the signature W-Engine for the first time, these exclusive visual effects are available for the Agent with any other W-Engine as well, in case you need to switch to a different weapon at some point or need that piece of gear for another Agent.

Find all signature W-Engine and Agent pairings in Zenless Zone Zero below.

Zenless Zone Zero: all signature W-Engines

Agent

W-Engine

Alexandrina Sebastiane

Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

Anby Demara

Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)

Anton Ivanov

Drill Rig  – Red Axis (A-Rank)

Ben Bigger

Big Cylinder (A-Rank)

Billy Kid

Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)

Corin Wickes

Housekeeper (A-Rank)

Ellen Joe

Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank)

Grace Howard

Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

Koleda Belobog

Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Luciana de Montefio

Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)

Nekomiya Mana

Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Nicole Demara

The Vault (A-Rank)

Piper Wheel

Roaring Ride (A-Rank)

Soldier 11

The Brimstone (S-Rank)

Soukaku

Bashful Demon (A-Rank)

Von Lycaon

The Restrained (S-Rank)

Zhu Yuan

Riot Suppressor Mark VI (S-Rank)

