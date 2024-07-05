Zenless Zone Zero: all W-Engines with exclusive visual effects
All Zenless Zone Zero characters have what’s called a “signature” W-Engine – one weapon that is pretty much tailored to their kit and synergizes well with their abilities. Both S- and A-Rankers benefit from this system, which has a cosmetic surprise in store as well.
Usually, W-Engines are not visible in battle – after all, Agents all use different types of weapons. However, equipping a character with their signature W-Engine unlocks an exclusive visual effect for them in battle, providing you with a little bit of additional eye candy and incentive to match up all Agents with their intended gear.
When equipping an Agent with their signature W-Engine for the first time, a little toggle below the W-Engine on the Agent Equipment tab will activate. You can use this to toggle the special visual effects unlocked by the signature W-Engine on and off.
It’s important to note that once you’ve equipped the signature W-Engine for the first time, these exclusive visual effects are available for the Agent with any other W-Engine as well, in case you need to switch to a different weapon at some point or need that piece of gear for another Agent.
Find all signature W-Engine and Agent pairings in Zenless Zone Zero below.
Zenless Zone Zero: all signature W-Engines
Agent
W-Engine
Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)
Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)
Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank)
Big Cylinder (A-Rank)
Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)
Housekeeper (A-Rank)
Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank)
Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)
Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)
Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)
Steel Cushion (S-Rank)
The Vault (A-Rank)
Roaring Ride (A-Rank)
The Brimstone (S-Rank)
Bashful Demon (A-Rank)
The Restrained (S-Rank)
Zhu Yuan
Riot Suppressor Mark VI (S-Rank)
