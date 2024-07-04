Zenless Zone Zero – Rina build and promotion guide
Pull the strings as the ultimate master of puppets with the best Zenless Zone Zero Rina build. As an Electric Support Agent, Alexandrina excels at complementing Shock compositions, but her kit offers a juicy bonus for pretty much every damage dealer in the game.
Table of Contents
- Role: Support
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.
- Rarity: S-Rank
Rina’s unique mechanic comes in the form of two puppets called Anastella and Drusilla. Every move Rina has consists of sending this duo out to fight while she keeps her distance – and the crucial fact is that the two puppets will stay on the field for a bit even when Rina is swapped out. Which brings us to Rina’s main support passive, her Core Skill, which boosts the entire team’s PEN Ratio (allowing attacks to pass through enemy DEF unhindered) based on Rina’s PEN Ratio while her puppets are on the field. Essentially, you want to send Rina out for a very short amount of time, unleash her puppets, and then switch back to your DPS character.
If Rina is paired up with an Electric Agent or a fellow Victoria Housekeeping Co. member, she automatically increases the duration of Shock effects and provides a teamwide Electric DMG boost as long as there’s one Shocked enemy on the field.
This style revolving around short rotations and boosting the team is further bolstered by Rina’s Mindscape Cinema, which can be upgraded by obtaining duplicates of her. Level 1 is especially useful, increasing the time Anastella and Drusilla remain on the field before returning to Rina as well as boosting the PEN % buff’s effectiveness based on the distance from the active character to the puppet duo. Level 2 boosts Rina’s damage for a short time after being swappen in, Level 4 increases her Energy Regen while the puppets are out and about. Level 6 allows Rina to further boost the entire team’s Electric DMG when hitting enemies with her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate.
Zenless Zone Zero – Rina: best W-Engines
Rina is best served by her signature W-Engine, Weeping Cradle. It provides her with vital PEN Ratio and boosts her Energy Regen while she’s off-field. In addition, it increases the damage of all team members against targets that have been hit by the wearer, contributing yet another buff to the entire party.
Slice of Time is the only other Support W-Engine with PEN Ratio as a stat, so aim for that one if you don’t have Weeping Cradle.
Best W-Engines for Rina:
- Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)
- Slice of Time (A-Rank)
- Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)
- Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)
- [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Rina: best Drive Discs
Swing Jazz is a good set for Rina, allowing her to recover Energy more quickly and to support the team with an additional buff – and you don’t want to miss the extra PEN Ratio from Puffer Electro. Note that getting PEN as a sub stat will not increase PEN Ratio and thus the effect of Rina’s Core Skill, so that’s not something you need to aim for.
Investing in Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency is a solid idea, since this will make it easier for Rina to inflict Shock in her short time on the field and increase its effectiveness – remember: A Shocked enemy needs to be on the field for her Electric DMG buff to work.
You can fill the rest of the stats with whatever you like – of course, things like ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG will boost the amount of damage Rina can dish out during her stints on-field.
Best Drive Disc sets for Rina:
- Swing Jazz (4) + Puffer Electro (2): +20% Energy Regen, +15% DMG for all allies for 12 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate, +8% PEN Ratio.
Best Drive Disc stats for Rina:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 4 – Anomaly Proficiency (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, PEN
- Partition 5 – PEN Ratio (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
- Partition 6 – Anomaly Mastery (Primary), Anomaly Proficiency, ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %
Zenless Zone Zero – Rina: best teams
Rina is an excellent Support for most teams, but definitely excels in Electric-based compositions thanks to the additional buffs she has in store for these.
- Anton (Main DPS), Grace (Sub DPS), Rina (Support)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
Grace is excellent at applying Shock to enemies, triggering the complete array of Rina’s buffs and allowing Anton to deal extra damage as well. Both Grace and Anton benefit from the head maid’s kit, upping their overall damage output.
You can play a variation of this team as well, swapping Grace into the Main DPS role with Anby as the Sub DPS for more frequent stuns.
Zenless Zone Zero – Rina: promotion materials
After obtaining Rina, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Support Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Support Certification Seal x32
- Ruler Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Rina up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Rina stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60
- Finale Dance Shoes x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance is available from the Expert Challenge: Typhon Slugger, while Finale Dance Shoes must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Twin Marionettes.