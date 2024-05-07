Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden just got a free demo, three months after launch
Don't Nod has released a new demo for its action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The demo arrives three months after the game's launch and is now live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
The demo will let players progress till the first mission, following which the progress will be carried over to the main game should the game be purchased. The demo is listed as a "trial" on the PlayStation store and requires a full download of the game.
Banishers is an action game following lovers/ghost hunters Red and Antea in 17th-century England. Don't Nod learned the right lessons from its previous action games like Vampyr and Remember Me. As stated in our Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden review, the game has a solid foundation in action but struggles with presenting meaningful choices for role-playing. The game's performance on consoles was also spotty at launch, though it has received some patches improving stability afterward.
While the game may have faltered in delivering satisfying action, the developer's roots in story-driven games like Life is Strange shine through in Banishers.
Don't Nod's next game is Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a narrative adventure that looks a little too close to Stranger Things. Lost Records was announced at The Game Awards last year and will be released later this year. The developer's last game, Jusant, also received positive reviews, making it somewhat of a hidden gem.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on all current-gen platforms, and is currently discounted by 20% on digital storefronts. Don't Nod is also offering special discounts on the game's Collector’s Edition and the Red Echoes Edition.