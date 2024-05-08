Three of Destiny 2’s biggest expansions are free, with an extra on PlayStation
Bungie is giving free access to three of Destiny 2’s biggest expansions to players ahead of The Final Shape. The Destiny 2 Expansion Open Access will be live for one month, letting players finish The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep expansions.
All three expansions are a part of the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection, which was also given away for free last year on PC. Those jumping into the game for the first time will get the option to skip all the free-to-play starter content (as part of the "New Light" version) to access these legacy expansions. After finishing all the Legacy Collection campaigns, players can pick up Lightfall if they're subscribed to PS Plus this month.
The Legacy Collection includes a total of 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis. Suffice to say, Destiny 2 players are going to have a busy month.
Why is Bungie doing this? The answer is simple - get as many players on board as they can so they can go out with a bang in The Final Shape, which acts as an ending to the Light and Darkness saga. The upcoming expansion will have a new campaign, map, abilities, loot, and more. Following that, Bungie is expected to keep working on Marathon, before eventually revealing Destiny 3.
The content train doesn't stop there as Bungie is currently hosting Into The Light, a free update to keep players busy until The Final Shape drops. The update was released earlier this year and offers new activities, rewards, PvP maps, raid bosses and reprised exotic missions.
The Destiny 2 Expansion Open Access will be live from May 7 to June 3, 2024, on PC, PS4 and PS5. Destiny 2 is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Final Shape will be released on June 4, 2023.