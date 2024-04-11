Video Games

Destiny 3 rumors strengthened by correct Prismatic leak

Bungie may be working on the next franchise entry

Rumors about Bungie working on Destiny 3 have been strengthened by the developer’s latest livestream about the Final Shape expansion, which included the announcement of a subclass called Prismatic, which is able to combine elements. The outlines of this mechanic have been leaked a month ago by an anonymous reddit user – and not many people believed them, as it seemed like a very far-fetched concept.

Now that the poster turned out to be correct, people are paying more attention to the rest of their claims, which are about Destiny 3 or Project Payback, as they claim the title is known at Bungie: “Destiny 3 is (was? idk) in development under code name payback. One of the big changes for Destiny 3 is (was, again idk) for classes to no longer exist and allow any character to spec into any ability since lore wise there is no reason you couldn't (Hunters explicitly learned blink from Warlocks and blink isn't tied to a single element, hence the logic there).”

They laid out that the game was not only in development, but that the new subclass from Final Shape is in effect an early taste of what the sequel may be like. It’s worth noting that the user wasn’t entirely sure whether the project was still alive. 

However, after their public validation due to the livestream, the poster actually returned to make more comments. They clarified that Destiny 3 was a full-blown sequel and claimed that it’s been in development “at least since Witch Queen, but heavily in the background” with “less resources than Destiny 2 or Marathon.”

They also warned users not to read too much into the project’s codename, Payback, saying it “does not mean we lose in the Final Shape, or after the 3 episodes (though, tbf, I know nothing more than any of you about the episodes).”

“The internal codename of D3 is not a reference to any story events,” they continued. “Rather, Codename Payback refers to Bungie getting payback against themselves by creating something they hope everyone will love. I do not know if there are any plans for Destiny 2 items to carry over into Destiny 3.”

The leaker, who wrote they had multiple sources, last heard about the game in summer 2023, which is when they learned about the mechanics of the Prismatic subclass. As such, this is not a confirmation that Destiny 3 is still actively in development.

