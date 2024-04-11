The Fallout 4 next-gen update is finally happening
Bethesda announced the long-awaited Fallout 4 next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and even PC players are getting a few fresh changes. The free update goes live for next-gen platforms and PC on April 25, 2024, and it even adds some free Creation Club items for everyone.
The Fallout 4 next-gen update creates a native PS5 or Xbox Series X|S application for the game, so you can launch it like a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S game, and introduces performance mode and quality mode settings. Bethesda promised improved resolutions and “up to 60fps,” but didn’t offer specifics about what you get on each setting or what the max resolution is.
The PC version will officially be Steam Deck verified come April 25, 2024, along with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support and several unspecified quest fixes.
All versions of the game will also get some Creation Kit downloads for free. One of them adds Enclave Remnants to Fallout 4’s plot in a new quest called Echoes of the Past. These remnants briefly showed up in Fallout 2, but otherwise only played a role in Fallout New Vegas’ story. Other free inclusions are:
- Enclave Weapon Skins
- Enclave Armor Skins
- Tesla Cannon
- Hellfire Power Armor
- X-02 Power Armor
- Heavy Incinerator
There’s also a weapon pack with a lil’ piggy launcher and a Halloween decoration pack, because why not.