Skip to main content

Overwatch 2 fans are clamoring for Mercy nerfs in the next update

Mercy me
Overwatch 2 fans are clamoring for Mercy nerfs in the next update: A blonde woman in white metal armor, with yellow metal wings, is looking to her right with a serious expression. In her hands is a large caduceus-style staff

Some fans are growing increasingly displeased with Overwatch 2’s Mercy situation in competitive ranks and want Blizzard to nerf the hero. While you could feasibly write “Fans of X are mad about Y,” fill in the blanks with almost anything, and it could be accurate on any given day, the Mercy pushback is a bit different, as it highlights growing pains for players and the multiplayer game alike.

The problem, as some fans see it, is that Mercy is too good when played as a “pocket,” a term used when a healer sticks to just one ally and no one else. That might seem like a normal and good strategy, in a game where keeping your tank or strongest DPS alive makes the difference between survival and complete defeat. Mercy is a bit different, though. She can alternate between a healing beam and one that boosts an ally’s damage.

Popular Overwatch 2 streamer Eskay said on Twitter that playing against Mercy just isn’t fun, especially when she turns characters such as Pharah and Sojourn into one-hit-kill machines capable of defeating an entire team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mercy’s damage boost posed a less substantial problem in the first Overwatch, where both teams had two tanks. One tank could block damage, while the other flanked and defeated Mercy. With only one tank per team now, the situation is a bit more challenging – especially if the buffed opponent has good aim. Blizzard made Mercy slightly weaker in Overwatch 2 by nerfing her resurrection ability so it only targets one ally, but it’s evidently not enough for some.

Eskay’s post racked up 8,000 likes, and fans took the discussion to Reddit the next day, debating at length in the Competitive Overwatch subreddit why Mercy needed to be changed. Most agreed her damage boost was too good. Others said she actually needs buffs to stay competitive in Overwatch 2’s 5-v-5 matches, where damage and mobility are key. 

Yet a few said this is exactly where Mercy should be and argued that Blizzard’s changes in Overwatch 2 make her more useful and force players to develop new strategies to deal with her.

Blizzard is planning changes for other heroes in upcoming updates, including Sombra and Moira. Whether Mercy is unbalanced or fans just need more time to grow accustomed to her new role in Overwatch 2, there’s no indication that the team plans to nerf her in the near future.

Overwatch 2 fans are clamoring for Mercy nerfs in the next update: A blonde woman in white metal armor, with yellow metal wings, is looking to her right with a serious expression. In her hands is a large caduceus-style staff
News

Overwatch 2 fans are clamoring for Mercy nerfs in the next update

By Josh Broadwell
A team of three assaults a building in the desert in PUBG.
Guides

Be the last one standing in these brilliant battle royales

By Ryan Woodrow
Persona 5, male Phantom Thieves playing music
Features

The best music from video games of all time

By Ryan Woodrow
An astronaut looking out of his space ship.
News

Starfield release date updated on Steam, but there is no need to panic

By Marco Wutz
Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.
News

Most Blizzard games to go dark in China as NetEase team is dissolved

By Marco Wutz
one piece odyssey tips glhf (6)
Guides

One Piece Odyssey beginner tips you need to know before playing

By Dave Aubrey
A ballon-like Pokémon on a red background.
Guides

Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event is all about luck

By Marco Wutz
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
News

FIFA 23 game data center in Mexico City closes

By Marco Wutz