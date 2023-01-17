Forspoken's PC requirements look beefy

That's you checking on your PC when trying to run Forspoken. Best check the minimum specs! Luminous Productions

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have finally shared the PC requirements of Forspoken, which is set to be released on January 24, 2023, for PC and PS5.

The action role-playing game focuses on speed and fluidity, offering a visually impressive open-world experience.

It’s no wonder, then, that the game’s minimum PC requirements look quite beefy, raising many eyebrows among the PC gaming community.

Forspoken PC minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better)

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better) GPU : AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM

: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage: HDD 150GB or more

These settings will allow you to run the game on a 720p resolution with 30fps.

Forspoken PC recommended requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz or better)

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz or better) GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB VRAM

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB VRAM RAM : 24GB

: 24GB Storage: SSD 150GB or more

These settings will enable you to play the game on a 1440p resolution with 30fps.

Forspoken PC ultra requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-12700 (3.8 GHz or better)

: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-12700 (3.8 GHz or better) GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VRAM

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VRAM RAM : 32GB

: 32GB Storage: NVMe SSD 150GB or more

These settings will allow you to play the game on a 2160p resolution with 60fps.

Forspoken will be able to use the DirectStorage feature of the most modern SSDs, which allows your SSD to directly communicate with the GPU to cut down the time it takes to load assets. The game is currently not officially verified for the Steam Deck, though based on Final Fantasy XV, which is built on the same engine, it should run on the device without huge problems.

