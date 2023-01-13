What is the most popular skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Fortnite skins are a great way for you to show off your individual tastes and style. Every season lots of different skins are added to the game either through the Battle Pass or via in-store events. Still, there tend to be some skins you see around more than others, either because they’re very cool or easy to obtain.

If you’re curious to know what the most popular skins are in any given season, or even see what’s trending right now, the site Fortnite Skillup has all sorts of stats on what percentage of players are using each skin, so we’ve taken a look at what’s hot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Best Fortnite skins for Chapter 4 Season 1

According to Fortnite Skillup’s data, here are the top ten most used skins in the game this season:

Selene – 4.03% of players Arctic Adeline – 2.85% of players Chrome Punk – 2.21% of players Doom Slayer – 2.1% of players Spider-Gwen – 1.46% of players Dusty – 1.32% of players Nog Ops – 1.27% of players Aura – 1.14% of players Sled Ready Guff – 1.04% of players Helsie – 0.93% of players

Selene being the top skin isn’t very surprising, as you automatically unlock this skin when you buy the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 1. On top of that, Arctic Adeline and Chrome Punk were given away for free throughout December, so plenty of players will be wanting to show them off at the start of the new year.

Doom Slayer and Spider-Gwen are currently the most popular crossover skins, with Doom Slayer being available part-way through the Battle Pass season. Spider-Gwen was the final reward in last season’s Battle Pass, so people who only reached Level 100 towards the end of the season will want to use this new skin they worked hard for.