Genshin Impact 5.0 comes with higher performance requirements
Genshin Impact 5.0 comes with a big graphics improvement, HoYoverse said in a new announcement, and that means higher performance requirements for the open-world game. Not everyone will need to check their specs, though.
PlayStation players, obviously, can’t, and it looks like PC players are safe this time as well. The graphics update appears similar to the one HoYoverse announced ahead of Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance, when the team told players to expect a few performance changes, but no drastic alterations to the minimum requirements.
“In the future Version 5.0 of Genshin Impact, the developers will be upgrading the overall visuals and functions of the game,” HoYoverse said in the announcement. “This upgrade will also mean higher performance requirements. While striving to keep the minimum device requirements for Version 5.0 the same, we will use stricter performance optimization strategies to ensure stable functioning of the game after the version update.”
HoYoverse said if you have these devices, you’ll need to plan on some upgrades.
iOS
- Models with an A12 processor (or lower)
Android
- Models with a Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower)
The team also said PlayStation users should expect changes, but that’s likely just referring to the install size taking more space. Genshin 4.0 bumped the space requirement up to approximately 100GB, so it’s probably a good idea to plan on setting aside a bit more once August 2024 rolls around.