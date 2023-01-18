Get free Primogems in Genshin Impact with these codes

Primogems, primos for short, are the most important in-game currency in Genshin Impact.Whether you’re on PS4, PS5, PC, or mobile, you'll need to acquire primos to roll for new playable characters on the game's gacha system.

However, if you don’t want to pour loads of real money into the system, there are ways for you to get free Primogems. Various Genshin Impact codes are released every month or so, usually in-line with the big update streams, and they’ll offer you some goodies that cost nothing but a little bit of time. They don’t stay active for long though, which is why we’ve gathered them all in one place, with regular updates so you’ll always get your freebies.

Active Genshin Impact codes

Genshin Impact has more than 50 characters to play and collect.

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primos, Hero's Wit x3.

- 50 Primos, Hero's Wit x3. FTRUFT7AT5SV - Adventurer's Experience ×10, Mora ×10,000, Fine Enhancement Ore ×5, Fried Radish Balls ×5, Satisfying Salad ×5.

- Adventurer's Experience ×10, Mora ×10,000, Fine Enhancement Ore ×5, Fried Radish Balls ×5, Satisfying Salad ×5. XBRSDNF6BP4R - 60 Primos, Adventurer's Experience x5.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Make sure to redeem codes to get as many Primogems as possible.

Redeeming codes in this game is super quick and easy, just follow these steps:

First, visit the Genshin Impact code redemption page.

Make sure you are logged in through the menu in the top right of the screen.

When logged in, your server region and username should be entered automatically. If not, enter them yourself.

Enter the code in the bottom field and click “Redeem.”

If all has gone well, it should show you a confirmation screen. If your redemption fails, check the code and whether or not it’s still in date.

You can also redeem codes in the game by navigating to the "Account" section in the main menu and choose the "Redeem Code" option in there.

