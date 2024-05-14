Upcoming Genshin Impact characters you will be able to play as
The strict update cycle HoYoverse follows for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail means that there is always a new version around the corner, which traditionally adds additional characters, events, weapons, and missions. It’s only natural to seek a glimpse of the future and discuss the exciting things to come, and this general buzz adds a lot to the excited atmosphere around the studio’s games.
Be aware that some of this information may be subject to change, as the information coming out from beta tests in China may not always be accurately interpreted through the language barrier.
If you want to gaze into the future and check out the upcoming Genshin Impact characters that will be available to pull from the game’s banners, you’re in the right place – we’ve collected all the available information here.
All upcoming Genshin Impact characters
Name
Release Version
Weapon
Element
Rarity
Clorinde
Sword
Electro
5-Star
Sigewinne
Bow
Hydro
5-Star
Sethos
Bow
Electro
4-Star
Emilie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Xbalanque
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dainsleif
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
