Upcoming Genshin Impact characters you will be able to play as

Marco Wutz

The strict update cycle HoYoverse follows for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail means that there is always a new version around the corner, which traditionally adds additional characters, events, weapons, and missions. It’s only natural to seek a glimpse of the future and discuss the exciting things to come, and this general buzz adds a lot to the excited atmosphere around the studio’s games.

Be aware that some of this information may be subject to change, as the information coming out from beta tests in China may not always be accurately interpreted through the language barrier.

If you want to gaze into the future and check out the upcoming Genshin Impact characters that will be available to pull from the game’s banners, you’re in the right place – we’ve collected all the available information here.

All upcoming Genshin Impact characters

Name

Release Version

Weapon

Element

Rarity

Clorinde

4.7

Sword

Electro

5-Star

Sigewinne

4.7

Bow

Hydro

5-Star

Sethos

4.7

Bow

Electro

4-Star

Emilie

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Xbalanque

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Dainsleif

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg