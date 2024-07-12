Genshin Impact Ignition Teaser: all Natlan characters and VAs
HoYoverse dropped another big teaser trailer for Genshin Impact 5.0 and this one was the most detailed yet, revealing a ton of brand-new characters and introducing us to the story that we will encounter upon arriving in Natlan in August 2024.
The Nation of Pyro is mostly known as the land of eternal war, but it looks like this “war” is being expressed in a different way – sports. That’s right: It might be time for a tournament arc, which is more than apt in a year that will see Olympic Games being held in the real world.
Before we dive into the details, here are all Natlan characters and their English VAs shown off in the Genshin Impact Ignition Teaser:
- Mualani: Cassandra Lee Morris
- Kachina: Kristen McGuire
- Kinich + K’uhul Ajaw: John Patneaude + Abby Espiritu
- Ororon: Nathan Nokes
- Mavuika: Katiana Sarkissian
- Chasca: Lauren Amante
- Iansan: Katrina Salisbury
- Xilonen: Beth Curry
- Citlali: Skyler Davenport
- Il Capitano: Chris Tergliafera
Mualani, Kachina, and Kinich are the three Natlan characters introduced in the teaser that was played after the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream, so we can finally put names to this trio. Kinich looks to have a companion called K’uhul Ajaw, the self-proclaimed Almighty Dragonlord. They seem to be involved with the tournament, which appears to include a soccer-like sport – not a massive surprise: Natlan has lots of mesoamerican influences going on and ballgames had an important role in some of the ancient cultures of this region.
Honkai: Star Rail fans probably had to do a double take when Citlali showed up on screen – she looks fairly similar to a certain girl from the Astral Express and even shares the same VA: It looks like we’ve got ourselves a March 7th expy, which is very exciting. Citlali looked less enthused by the competition and seems like she’s more of an indoor person, not interested in sports – she’s so relatable! All the eye imagery she comes with (the ornament above her chest, the little eyes in her hair) are somewhat reminiscent of Fu Xuan as well, so maybe she's a seer of sorts.
Xilonen, whose Geo Vision is prominently visible, looks like a leopard-human and seems to have seen several of these tournaments, simply yawning and asking whether it was that time of year again.
We have two members of the elf-like people Klee belongs to as well: Iansan, who wears a skull as a hat, and Chasca, who very much looks like an adventurer. Chasca seems like she’s been waiting for this tournament and wonders “if she’s watching” – she could be anyone at this point, but the trailer follows this sequence up with Mavuika, who looks to be our best candidate to be the Pyro Archon from all shown characters.
She opens the games in a massive arena and speaks to Capitano, the Fatui Harbinger whom we’ve already known to be active in Natlan, so she’s clearly in a position of power. Mavuika has lots of screen time as well from this point onwards, marking her out to be important.
“This battle is for winners only. The champion… will take all,” she proclaims – an attitude worthy of the God of War.
Mavuika challenges Capitano to compete in the tournament, asking him if he was brave enough to take part. A shot of the Harbinger also reveals Ororon, who could be working with him.