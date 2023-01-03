Skip to main content

Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun continues to print money

Popular character’s return fills HoYoverse’s coffers
A woman with dark blue hair pulls a sword out of her body.

Raiden Shogun, ruler of Inazuma, continues to be one of Genshin Impact's most lucrative characters.

Being one of the most profitable video games on the market already, Genshin Impact is off to a fantastic start to the year once again. Popular character Raiden Shogun, who is available in the action role-playing game’s gacha system for the third time ever at the moment, once again gets players to open their wallets in great numbers.

Stats compiled by Genshinlab.com show that the current banner with Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato has already brought in around 23.5 million USD after just being available for a week, with the numbers being based on purchases made on iOS devices in China. Under the same filter, only one banner in the game’s history has been more successful.

What’s more, it’s not the first time that Raiden Shogun has been responsible for happy times at HoYoverse’s headquarters in Shanghai: Her debut in 2021 shattered every record and is to this date the most lucrative banner offering a single character, raking in around 23.1 million USD with the same conditions applied as above. Another banner featuring the first return of the powerful goddess after her initial run managed to reach sales worth 20.1 million USD in the first week.

Among the five most successful banners in Genshin Impact’s history, the fearsome ruler of Inazuma is featured in three.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game that is regularly getting high quality content updates including new regions, characters, and features. Recently, an entire collectible card game was added.

While the RPG is completely free to enjoy, players can engage with a luck-based gacha system to pull powerful new characters and weapons to enhance their own roster with. As you can purchase in-game currency with real money, this system is fueling the staggering revenues Genshin Impact regularly generates.

