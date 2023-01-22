Skip to main content

Granblue Fantasy Relink looks incredible in new trailer

Anime-zing
Granblue Fantasy Relink looks incredible in new trailer: An anime man with short white hair, wearing black armor with red streaks, is in a crouching position on a scorched black battlefield. His left arm is thrust forward, and he's pointing a large silver and red sword, wrapped in bandages, in front of him

Cygames released a new Granblue Fantasy Relink trailer highlighting some of the anime RPG's regions and heroes, and it looks fantastic. It also still doesn’t have a firm release date, following delays and months of silence, but at least it’s still a work-in-progress and hasn’t just faded away.

However, the expected release frame was narrowed to 2023 for the time being, and producer Tetsuya Fukuhara said the end of development is in sight (thanks, Gematsu).

The new trailer introduces us to a handful of characters, including the grim general Id, voiced by Robbie Daymond, and swordmaster Narmaya, voiecd by Brianna Knickerbocker. These are sprinkled in alongside some familiar faces from the recently-announced Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising and samplings of the RPG’s over-the-top combat. Spells fly, swords glint, and heroes shout their next moves in a slick, gorgeous anime world that looks like a cross between Tales of Arise and Genshin Impact.

When it does launch, Granblue Fantasy Relink will feature an assist mode that helps players who want a more casual, story-focused experience deal with some of the game’s tougher challenges. Assist mode adds one-button combos, auto guard and auto heal options, and an easier way to use special attacks. There’s also full assist mode, which performs everything automatically, so you only need to move the control stick.

Like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, Relink will launch on PC, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023.

By Josh Broadwell
