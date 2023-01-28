Skip to main content

Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed

Tango’s been busier than we realized
Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed: An anime young man with short brown hair, wearing a yellow jacket and with his right arm in a red sling, is standing in an empty metal room. He's making a finger gun at the camera

Xbox and Tango Gameworks might have surprised everyone with the same-day release of Hi-Fi Rush after the Developer_Direct, but the studio had been working on the project for half a decade. Tango director John Johanas shared a bit of the game’s development history in a recent Xbox Plays livestream, which Twitter user Dreamboum posted.

Johanas said that, where Obsidian’s Pentiment, which Microsoft only greenlit thanks to Game Pass’ low-risk nature, Tango greenlit Hi-Fi Rush long before Xbox even acquired parent company ZeniMax and even before Xbox Game Pass existed.

“It’s one of those dream games that I had way back,” Johanas said. “Ihad finished working on The Evil Within 2, and we knew that Ghostwire was the next title that we were going to make. And so I was like, what if I pitch… the most un-Bethesda game I could possibly imagine?”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The result was a pleasant surprise that seems to have struck a chord with fans, thanks to its rich cel-shaded style and blend of action-platforming with rhythm mechanics. It’s certainly not what most people expected from Tango or even Xbox, whose 2023 slate consists mostly of shooters and realistic games, including Forza Motorsports and the horror shooter Redfall, the latter of which is set to release in May.

Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed: An anime young man with short brown hair, wearing a yellow jacket and with his right arm in a red sling, is standing in an empty metal room. He's making a finger gun at the camera
News

Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed

By Josh Broadwell
microsoft-accuses-sony-misleading-eu
News

Microsoft says Sony’s Jim Ryan is misleading European commissioners

By Josh Broadwell
kadabra-pokemon-trading-card-game-ban-lifted
News

Kadabra may be coming back to the Pokemon Trading Card game

By Josh Broadwell
Mutekimaru’s Pokemon-playing fish committed credit card fraud: An animated fish with big teeth and large pink lips is leaping out of the water. It has heavy-lidded violet eyes and yellow and pink patterns across its body
News

Mutekimaru’s Pokemon-playing fish committed credit card fraud

By Josh Broadwell
Pixel version of James Bond.
Guides

GoldenEye 007 cheat codes: full list for Nintendo Switch

By Marco Wutz
botw zelda header
Guides

The best 100 games of all time, ranked

By Georgina Young
lightfall-header
Guides

How to get yourself prepared for Destiny 2: Lightfall

By Tom Bramwell
focusing-header
Guides

Five ways that engram focusing is changing in Destiny 2: Lightfall

By Tom Bramwell