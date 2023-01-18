Skip to main content

Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel

You can never go wrong with some John Williams
Close capture footage of an owl.

Ready for your invitation letter?

A new cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has dropped and fans of the wizarding world love the atmosphere it carries. We’re joining an owl carrying a letter as it flies over the rooftops of Hogwarts while dodging people on brooms and glides through rooms filled with students and a certain almost-headless ghost before getting into the middle of a magical battle against some monsters in a dark forest. There are masked villains throwing around curses, there’s a dragon, and at the end there’s a lucky recipient of an invitation letter to Hogwarts.

Sprinkle in some good old John Williams, and you’ve got a recipe to gain the favor of wizarding world fans who have waited for a game like this all their lives.

While a fair amount of Harry Potter games have been released in the past, especially in tandem with movie releases, most of them were limited in scope and were received pretty lukewarm. A full triple-A take on the franchise, especially in an open-world RPG form, is something fans have dreamed about for years.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games, Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, 2023, on PCsystem requirements are available in the linked article – as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will get access to the game a little later in 2023.

Excitement for the game is growing all around, with pre-order sales on Steam soaring. Film star Simon Pegg has been announced to take on the role of Hogwarts’ headmaster in the game and a leaked artbook has already revealed how long it will take to play through the title. However, there is also some controversy surrounding the game due to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

