Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 will add Divergent Universe with faster way to farm Planar Ornaments

HoYoverse is serving even more endgame content

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Update 2.3 for Honkai: Star Rail is already shaping up to be a big one with HoYoverse revealing plans to expand the title with two additional game modes: The Divergent Universe will enhance the Simulated Universe mode, while Apocalyptic Shadow joins Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction as a third endgame mode.

The Divergent Universe will make “grand overhauls” to the SU’s usual gameplay with “more varied combinations between Blessings” and “more unique effects” for Curios. According to the developers, this will allow players “more strategic flexibility” on their runs.

The Divergent Universe will coexist with the standard mode as well as the other expansions, so players will have even more options going forward when they farm their weekly rewards. Completing the Divergent Universe earns players Stellar Jades as well.

As part of the Divergent Universe, HoYoverse is introducing a major quality-of-life improvement players have been requesting for a while: A faster way to farm Planar Ornaments. Here’s how it works: After clearing the Divergent Universe, players can create a Save File and then load this Save File, which has all the Blessings and Curios they’ve obtained throughout the saved run, to challenge different boss enemies and quickly earn more Planar Ornaments without having to make a complete run again. This Save File is reset each week, so you’ll still need to make one entire run through the Divergent Universe. This is bound to be a great time saver, though.

Plus, there will be a Restart Challenge function added to the Divergent Universe in case players need to have another go at a battle because they’ve made a mistake – or suffered from some unfortunate RNG.

It looks like the Divergent Universe will become a focus of the story content around the SU in the future as well.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing Acheron using her Skill.
Your DoT team is probably going to be strong in Apocalyptic Shadow as well. / HoYoverse

That’s not all, though: Apocalyptic Shadow is coming in update 2.3 as a third endgame mode – and another chance to earn Stellar Jades in regular intervals. Where Pure Fiction incentivizes players to build strong wave-clearing teams, it looks like Apocalyptic Shadow will be a favorable battleground for single-target teams, as it will feature various bosses as enemies. These will be slightly different from their regular counterparts to mix things up.

With a third endgame mode added, players can expect brand-new challenges to arrive every two weeks, which will remain available to tackle for six weeks before being replaced. 

New team setup functionalities will allow for quicker setup times for each mode and starting with update 2.2 players will be able to check out the teams their friends used to clear stages in each endgame mode. In the future, HoYoverse plans on allowing players to see the key stats as well as equipment of characters used by friends as well.

Honkai: Star Rail fans have already been eating well, but HoYoverse has no intention of shutting down the kitchen. Update 2.2 for the game with Robin and Boothill is up next.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg