Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 will add Divergent Universe with faster way to farm Planar Ornaments
Update 2.3 for Honkai: Star Rail is already shaping up to be a big one with HoYoverse revealing plans to expand the title with two additional game modes: The Divergent Universe will enhance the Simulated Universe mode, while Apocalyptic Shadow joins Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction as a third endgame mode.
The Divergent Universe will make “grand overhauls” to the SU’s usual gameplay with “more varied combinations between Blessings” and “more unique effects” for Curios. According to the developers, this will allow players “more strategic flexibility” on their runs.
The Divergent Universe will coexist with the standard mode as well as the other expansions, so players will have even more options going forward when they farm their weekly rewards. Completing the Divergent Universe earns players Stellar Jades as well.
As part of the Divergent Universe, HoYoverse is introducing a major quality-of-life improvement players have been requesting for a while: A faster way to farm Planar Ornaments. Here’s how it works: After clearing the Divergent Universe, players can create a Save File and then load this Save File, which has all the Blessings and Curios they’ve obtained throughout the saved run, to challenge different boss enemies and quickly earn more Planar Ornaments without having to make a complete run again. This Save File is reset each week, so you’ll still need to make one entire run through the Divergent Universe. This is bound to be a great time saver, though.
Plus, there will be a Restart Challenge function added to the Divergent Universe in case players need to have another go at a battle because they’ve made a mistake – or suffered from some unfortunate RNG.
It looks like the Divergent Universe will become a focus of the story content around the SU in the future as well.
That’s not all, though: Apocalyptic Shadow is coming in update 2.3 as a third endgame mode – and another chance to earn Stellar Jades in regular intervals. Where Pure Fiction incentivizes players to build strong wave-clearing teams, it looks like Apocalyptic Shadow will be a favorable battleground for single-target teams, as it will feature various bosses as enemies. These will be slightly different from their regular counterparts to mix things up.
With a third endgame mode added, players can expect brand-new challenges to arrive every two weeks, which will remain available to tackle for six weeks before being replaced.
New team setup functionalities will allow for quicker setup times for each mode and starting with update 2.2 players will be able to check out the teams their friends used to clear stages in each endgame mode. In the future, HoYoverse plans on allowing players to see the key stats as well as equipment of characters used by friends as well.
Honkai: Star Rail fans have already been eating well, but HoYoverse has no intention of shutting down the kitchen. Update 2.2 for the game with Robin and Boothill is up next.