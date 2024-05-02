Video Games

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting removed from PlayStation Plus

Could this signal the arrival of a remake?

Rahul Majumdar

Horizon Zero Dawn's Complete Edition
Horizon Zero Dawn's Complete Edition / Sony

PlayStation Plus seldom removes first-party games from the service, but it’s making an exception for Horizon: Zero Dawn. The game will be removed from PS Plus’ Extra catalog, as spotted on the PlayStation store.

If you want to play through Aloy’s first adventure, you have until May 21, 2024, to do so. Following that, you’ll have to buy the game a la carte if you want to continue playing it. It’s worth noting that the sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, will continue to be available on PS Plus.

The version being removed from the PS Plus is the Complete Edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion and other in-game bonuses, including a digital avatar and artbook.

This is highly unusual as PlayStation owns the Horizon IP, so its distribution terms for featuring it on the subscription service will be different compared to a third-party game. But then again, PlayStation’s rulebook for first-party releases on PS Plus differs from Xbox Game Pass. 

The most likely scenario is that Sony is gearing up to announce the arrival of the Horizon: Zero Dawn remake, which has been rumored to be in development at Guerrilla Games. The remake will reportedly utilize the upgraded Decima engine to offer improved visual fidelity for characters and environments.

Guerrilla’s last release was the DLC expansion Burning Shores for Horizon: Forbidden West. Besides that, Guerrilla has also partnered with other developers to expand the Horizon franchise, including a Horizon MMO.

Most recently, Guerrilla and Nixxes Software released an excellent PC port of Horizon: Forbidden West. The developer has revealed that plans for a third game are underway, following the second game’s open ending.

Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West are available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Published
Rahul Majumdar

RAHUL MAJUMDAR

Rahul is a writer and filmmaker from India, currently navigating the entertainment industry in Mumbai. With a keen interest in film, video games, and the tech that drives them, Rahul has written for multiple outlets like TechQuila, IGN India and IndiaTimes. He has also worked on some shows and films you may or may not have heard of, although he vastly prefers gaming binge-sessions. His favourite games include The Witcher 3 (how original), and Assassin's Creed games of yore, and he's trying his best to get into more Nintendo games. When not rambling about pop culture in blogs, you can usually find him doing the same in bite-sized chunks over at Twitter (or whichever platform is popular at the moment)!