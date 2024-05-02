Horizon Zero Dawn is getting removed from PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus seldom removes first-party games from the service, but it’s making an exception for Horizon: Zero Dawn. The game will be removed from PS Plus’ Extra catalog, as spotted on the PlayStation store.
If you want to play through Aloy’s first adventure, you have until May 21, 2024, to do so. Following that, you’ll have to buy the game a la carte if you want to continue playing it. It’s worth noting that the sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, will continue to be available on PS Plus.
The version being removed from the PS Plus is the Complete Edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion and other in-game bonuses, including a digital avatar and artbook.
This is highly unusual as PlayStation owns the Horizon IP, so its distribution terms for featuring it on the subscription service will be different compared to a third-party game. But then again, PlayStation’s rulebook for first-party releases on PS Plus differs from Xbox Game Pass.
The most likely scenario is that Sony is gearing up to announce the arrival of the Horizon: Zero Dawn remake, which has been rumored to be in development at Guerrilla Games. The remake will reportedly utilize the upgraded Decima engine to offer improved visual fidelity for characters and environments.
Guerrilla’s last release was the DLC expansion Burning Shores for Horizon: Forbidden West. Besides that, Guerrilla has also partnered with other developers to expand the Horizon franchise, including a Horizon MMO.
Most recently, Guerrilla and Nixxes Software released an excellent PC port of Horizon: Forbidden West. The developer has revealed that plans for a third game are underway, following the second game’s open ending.
Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West are available on PC, PS4, and PS5.