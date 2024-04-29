Jackbox Naughty Pack is a spicy surprise releasing later in 2024
The ID@Xbox Showcase on April 29, 2024, revealed that the Jackbox Naughty Pack will launch in 2024, marking the franchise’s very first foray into M-rated spheres – what a spicy surprise. It will contain three games, be rated for the ages of 17 and above, and more details will come out in the next couple of months.
“Dim the lights and charge up your devices (you know which ones) because here comes Jackbox Naughty Pack, an intimate pack of three games that are sure to have you laughing and maybe even sweating just a little, coming out later this year,” the company announced.
“We will be revealing more details this summer, but for now, we can tell you that this will be Jackbox’s first M (Mature 17+) rated game, full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces. Also, we heard what some of you were doing with our games. And we thought, sure, why not? Jackbox Naughty Pack. Just some good dirty fun.”
Apparently, users clamored for an “After Dark” edition of the popular party game franchise on social media and customer surveys for a while now, so the developer thought it was time to heed that wish. “Like in any healthy relationship, we’ve been listening,” the company stated.
A short teaser for the Jackbox Naughty Pack is available on YouTube.
Jackbox Games celebrated a big milestone last year with the release of its tenth Party Pack and it looks like with age comes a new boldness to try something different once in a while. Jackbox is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.