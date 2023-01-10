Jamaal Williams wins over the internet with love for Pokémon and Naruto

Jamaal Williams rocking his Naruto gear. Jomboy Media

More and more top athletes are into video games and other parts of modern internet culture, and are openly celebrating it: Formula 1 stars like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are avid gamers with the seven-time world champion even gifting a portable gaming rig to his brother so they can play while traveling.

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is another sports pro with a passion for gaming and even anime series, which has already made him the internet’s darling of 2023. It all started with a viral clip from New Year’s Day, when Williams showed up to his post-game interview after the victory over the Chicago Bears wearing a Naruto headband and jacket. Asked a question he seemed to not care in the slightest about, he answered in simple terms.

“I don’t care. I just want to play football and go home. But you’re holding me right now. I just want to go home and play Pokémon.”

The reporter, obviously not very well versed in the world of games, then went on to call Pokémon “Pokeman” – and Williams would not have it. “Pokémon”, the Lions player corrected the interviewer. “Don’t do that. You can’t disrespect Pokémon like that. Pokeman?”

Topping this performance, Williams then went on to introduce himself at the start of the match against the Green Bay Packers on January 8, 2023, as the “first Swagg Kazekage. Leader of the hidden village of the den” in another Naruto reference that likely went over the heads of many fans. To end the day, he attended the post-game press conference wearing a hat in the shape of Gengar, an iconic Ghost-type Pokémon from the original games of the series.

Williams seems to love it, the internet seems to love it, and even though the Detroit Lions may not have made the playoffs, they have a lot of free and positive publicity on their hands, which we can only assume they love. Everybody wins.

