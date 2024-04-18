Mecha BREAK gets new closed beta to test massive 60-player mode
Mecha BREAK already invited players to climb into their mechs and do battle in its first alpha test late last year, which left participants quite impressed with the multiplayer title. Now development studio Amazing Seasun Games announced the next opportunity to dive into the action inspired by the likes of Gundam and Code Geass – a fresh closed beta test will take place from April 26 to April 29, 2024.
In this playtest, users will get to try out the game’s 60-player PvPvE mode for the first time. It’s called Mashmak and will not only feature squads of enemy mechs controlled by other players, but pits nature itself against all the participants – dangerous pulse storms and massive mechs controlled by NPCs roam the large map and are a threat to everyone.
The 3v3 and 6v6 modes from the alpha will be available in this closed beta test as well, pitting smaller contingents of mechs against each other.
Mecha BREAK is a class-based game with each mech fulfilling a different role on the battlefield. Players of the alpha test praised the amount of combat potential that could be unlocked by good teamwork and coordination, which ensures that each mech’s abilities have maximum impact.
Another widely lauded aspect of the game were its controls, which felt smooth even in the alpha and allowed players to pull off some amazing maneuvers.
After FromSoftware already graced mech game fans with the delightful experience of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon last year, it looks like this multiplayer mech fiesta from China may well become the next dream-fulfilling game for enthusiasts.
You can watch the action-packed Mecha BREAK closed beta trailer on YouTube and sign up to the test through the official website.
Mecha BREAK is planned to be released on PC via Steam as well as consoles “at a later date.”