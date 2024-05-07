Nintendo Switch sales cross 141 million mark
The Nintendo Switch has sold another 1.96 million units in the period that ended on March 31, 2024, upping its total sales to 141.32 million. Though Nintendo noted that hardware sales were slowing down overall, it highlighted the Switch OLED’s stable performance on the market – the model sold more units than the standard console and the Switch Lite combined.
In addition, 35.72 million software sales for the Switch were recorded in the same timeframe, giving us an updated list of the top ten best-selling Switch games:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 61.97 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.36 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.22 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.85 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 27.96 million
- Pokémon Sword & Shield – 26.27 million
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 24.92 million
- Super Mario Party – 20.66 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.61 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.45 million
Nintendo’s latest releases have been solid as well with Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong both crossing the one million sales milestone – Peach sold 1.22 million units, Mario vs. Donkey Kong sold 1.12 million units.
In total, over 1,235.82 million games have been sold for the Nintendo Switch over the course of its lifespan so far. For Nintendo, physical sales are still a major portion of its business, though the time observed in the latest report saw a growth of digital sales to 50.2% of the total.
Accompanying Nintendo’s latest earnings report was the confirmation that the Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed before April 2025. Rumors around the successor console have been brewing for a while with the latest reliable information indicating a March 2025 launch window.