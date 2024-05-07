Check out Netflix’s May lineup of free games
The Netflix games lineup is getting some excellent free games in May, including hit indie gems and a hotly anticipated puzzler. Five games join Netflix’s roster throughout the month, starting May 7, 2024, with weekly releases until May 29, 2024.
First up on the list is Sonic Mania Plus, a brilliant take on 2D retro Sonic games – not actually made by Sega. The Plus version adds two new characters, with some extra cutscenes and revamped boss fights.
May 14, 2024, sees Braid: Anniversary Edition land on Netflix, a classic platformer with overhauled graphics and commentary longer than the actual game. Paper Trail, a clever-looking puzzle game that won Best Mobile Game at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, makes its debut on May 21, 2024. It’s a multiplatform release, but the game’s mobile version is exclusive to Netflix.
May 29, 2024, is the date of another debut: Netflix Stories Virgin River. It’s an adventure game inspired by Netflix’s popular romance series Virgin River, where you strive to put your life back on course by navigating close relationships with those you meet at Virgin River.
Askiisoft’s Katana Zero – one of our picks for the best action games ever – is also expected to join the lineup, though there’s no set date for that one just yet.
All these and dozens more games, including the first Hades, are free for Netflix subscribers on any of the streaming platform’s plans, though you’ll need an Android phone or tablet or an iPhone or iPad to download and play them on.