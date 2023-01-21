Skip to main content

New Phasmophobia update will wipe all your progress

Ghosted by ghosts
New Phasmophobia update will wipe all your progress: A white man in a blue collared shirt, wearing a head lamp, is standing in a dingy room with peeling beige walls

The next Phasmophobia update will reset all your progress when it goes live on PC, but there’s a good reason the ghost game is doing this – and it’s not just a new kind of horror game trick. Developer Kinetic Games said the move is a necessary part of the new experience overhaul, which aims to stagger how often you level up and what you get for reaching new milestones.

“You'll unlock equipment and upgrades in a specific order, and that needs to work from the start,” the team said in a new Steam blog update. “Sadly we cannot translate the new system to the current one, so a reset is the only way to go!”

Kinetic didn't say when the new update will release.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You’ll also get the chance to reset your levels again once you reach a certain point to obtain special badges and a title for your ID card.

The multiplayer game's new update will tweak loadouts as well, making it easier to see what you’re purchasing – and how many of each – when preparing for a mission.

The new custom difficulty options introduced near the end of 2022 proved to be a bit too lucrative for some players. Kinetic is adjusting the money and XP multipliers down so they match the standard rewards more closely and adding a special weekly challenge that grants bonus rewards if you happen to clear it three times. Challenge mode is a no-risk, all rewards affair that won’t punish you if you lose, so there’s no harm in trying it out.

Kinetic closed the blog with a brief tease about mysterious runes appearing on the floor. Whether that means Viking ghosts are next, we'll just have to wait and see.

New Phasmophobia update will wipe all your progress: A white man in a blue collared shirt, wearing a head lamp, is standing in a dingy room with peeling beige walls
News

New Phasmophobia update will wipe all your progress

By Josh Broadwell
U.S. Customs destroyed a valuable, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow: An anime man with a harsh face and cropped brown hair is sitting in a grey leather chair. He wears an orange suit with a yellow button-down shirt and has a severe expression on his face
News

U.S. Customs destroyed a valuable, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow

By Josh Broadwell
A popular Persona 3 mod removes Ken romance in FeMC route: An anime child with short brown hair is standing in a grungy room with brown wallpaper and darkly patterned carpet. He's wearing a black blazer with an orange hood and has a worried expression on his face
News

A new Persona 3 mod removes Ken Social Link romance in FeMC route

By Josh Broadwell
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
Features

In light of FIFA 23's TOTY it might be time to leave Messi behind

By Paolo Sirio
stray-game-cinematic-screenshot
Guides

The best short games for busy people

By Georgina Young
glhf best old retro games (1)
Guides

Best old games you can play right now

By Dave Aubrey
persona-4-golden-teddie
Guides

Persona 4 Golden: Star Arcana Teddie social link guide

By Oliver Brandt
persona-4-golden-yosuke
Guides

Persona 4 Golden: Magician Arcana Yosuke Hanamura social link guide

By Oliver Brandt