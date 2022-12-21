Pokémon Go’s Kyurem raids are finally worth it

Kyurem can finally flex its icy muscles thanks to a new move introduced in Pokémon Go. Niantic

Until the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Kyurem was the only Pokémon that combined Ice and Dragon types, and in Pokémon Go, this will likely still be the case for a long time as Gen 9 is probably a few years away. Despite its unique typing and cool design, this legendary dragon has been something of a joke among players. Its mediocre stats have prevented it from delivering useful performances in PvP – until now.

While the creature's attributes won't change, Kyurem returns to the game's 5 Star Raids during Part 2 of the Winter Holidays, which begins on December 23, 2022. To celebrate the festive season, developer Niantic has gifted Kyurem a brand new move: Glaciate.

This attack deals 60 points of damage during a trainer battle and, more importantly, lowers the attack stat of the opposing Pokémon.

This has serious implications for Kyurem's performance in Master League and Ultra League. In the simulations provided by PvPoke.com, the ice dragon moves up among the strongest five Pokémon in the heavyweight Master League. Glaciate allows Kyurem to soften the blow of powerful attacks like Brave Bird, which can normally decide battles in one hit, to the point where they are suddenly no longer able to one-shot the dragon, enabling it to effectively fight those opponents. It also makes gains against several main staples of the format, such as Dragonite and Giratina.

In the Ultra League, the picture is similarly rosy: Kyurem armed with Glaciate can defeat the likes of Charizard, Pidgeot, and Gliscor – a powerful group that recently benefited from a balance change that buffed Wing Attack – as well as Trevenant and Snorlax, which are elite in that weight class.

While its typing continues to be a detriment – Kyurem has more weaknesses than resistances, which is never a good sign – the debuff included in Glaciate transforms the ice dragon into a force to be reckoned with in both leagues.

To obtain Kyurem with Glaciate, you need to catch it in a 5-Star Raid between December 23, 2022 and January 1, 2023 at 10 am local time.