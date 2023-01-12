Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Pokémon

The Ultra League is one of the most popular competitions in Pokémon Go’s PvP mode, the GO Battle League. It returns into the rotation of available disciplines from January 12 to 19, 2023, starting and ending at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET.

Ultra League, just like Great League and Master League, is an open format, which means that there are no limitations regarding the types of Pokémon that may participate. There is, however, a maximum limit of 2,500 competition points (CP). This still leaves a lot of room for Pokémon powered up by Candy XL to dominate the league, so you’ll really want to invest in your battle creatures to get them up to speed.

We’ll show you the best Pokémon for Ultra League in this guide based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Leads

These Pokémon are very aggressive, applying pressure on your opponent right from the beginning of a match. They can drag out even tough battles for a long time – this makes them ideal to open a duel up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.

Gliscor(S) (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake) Pidgeot(XL) (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird) Registeel(XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Trevenant(XL) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb) Charizard(S) (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Cobalion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword, Stone Edge) Swampert(S) (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake) Shadow Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak) Guzzlord (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Crunch)

Pokémon marked with (S) perform very similarly in their Shadow and regular versions. Pokémon marked with (XL) require Candy XL to reach their maximum potential.

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Safe Switches

Should the initial pairing be to your disadvantage, consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where Safe Switches come into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the more popular members of that class. In any case, a switch will preserve your original lead to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly, equalizing the battle once again.

Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Trevenant(XL) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb) Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake) Shadow Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake) Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw) Registeel(XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak) Dubwool(XL) (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback) Pelipper(XL) (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Closers

The Pokémon in this category are especially useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves thanks to their high hit points and many resistances or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks.

Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Close Combat) Registeel(XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Close Combat) Regice (Lock On, Thunder, Blizzard) Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch) Galarian Stunfisk(XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball) Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast) Swampert(S) (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Attackers

These Pokémon do best when fighting an opponent who still has shields, while you’re out of shields. They combine important resistances and powerful fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to pull out at this stage of a match.

Pidgeot(XL) (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird) Steelix(S)(XL) (Dragon Tail, Psychic Fangs, Crunch) Registeel(XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak) Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast) Buzzwole (Counter, Superpower, Lunge) Virizion (Double Kick, Leaf Blade, Sacred Sword) Obstagoon (Counter, Night Slash, Obstruct) Guzzlord (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Crunch) Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast)

By now you’re probably sick of reading how great Wing Attack is due to the balance patch that kicked the current season off, but it’s true – and you can clearly see it reflected in these rankings. Other than that, Ultra League's meta hasn't shifted around that much, somewhat resembling Great League's with some more powerful Pokémon like the Ultra Beasts strewn in.

