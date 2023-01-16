Skip to main content

Greninja is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s new mystery raid boss

Popular Gen 6 Pokémon enters Tera Raids
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A fantasy creature made out of shiny crystal.

Greninja is the mystery raid boss coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet at the end of January.

A recent wave of news regarding Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which included the announcement of update 1.2 for the Nintendo Switch games to arrive late in February 2023, contained the info that a mystery Pokémon with the Poison-Tera-type would come to the 7-Star Tera Raids soon.

This mysterious raid boss has now been revealed as none other than Greninja, the popular final evolution of Gen 6’s Water-type starter Froakie. Greninja will be available in 7-Star Tera Raids on two occasions:

  • January 27 to 29, 2023
  • February 10 to 12, 2023
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bronzong and Lucario will accompany Greninja in 4- and 5-Star Tera Raids during these two time slots. To bridge the gap between now and then, Pokémon Scarlet will feature Drifblim and Pokémon Violet will feature Mismagius in 4- and 5-Star Tera Raids from January 20 to 22, 2023.

A special Valentine’s Day raid event has also been announced earlier. Featuring Tandemaus with the Fairy-Tera-type, it’ll run from February 13 to 15, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s latest 7-Star Tera Raids starred Cinderace in the main role, which sported the Fighting-Tera-type. Gengar and Gyarados accompanied the creature in lower-level raids.

A fantasy creature made out of shiny crystal.
News

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s mystery raid boss is Greninja

By Marco Wutz
Poster for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
News

Max Verstappen rages at Le Mans Virtual organizers for “incompetence”

By Marco Wutz
A main in chains breaking a hole into a thick wall.
News

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is Riot Forge’s next game

By Marco Wutz
A handsome man with silvery hair.
Guides

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and reruns

By Marco Wutz
awesome-games-done-quick-2023-best-runs
News

Awesome Games Done Quick’s best runs in January 2023

By Josh Broadwell
Marvel Snap PvP mode releases later in January: A group of superheroes, including Deadpool, venom, and Wolverine, are clustered together in an oval with the words Marvel Snap in the center
News

Marvel Snap PvP mode releases later in January

By Josh Broadwell
This Pokemon player finally caught all Scarlet and Violet Shinies: An animated boy and girl sit on a large purple lizard and red lizard respectively. Both lizards have stylized tires protruding from their necks. Behind them is a large castle-shaped building
News

This Pokemon player finally caught all the Scarlet and Violet Shinies

By Josh Broadwell
This Minecraft fan recreated Toto’s Africa in the blocky builder game
News

This Minecraft fan recreated Toto’s Africa in the blocky builder game

By Josh Broadwell