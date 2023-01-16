Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s mystery raid boss is Greninja

Greninja is the mystery raid boss coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet at the end of January. The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

A recent wave of news regarding Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which included the announcement of update 1.2 for the Nintendo Switch games to arrive late in February 2023, contained the info that a mystery Pokémon with the Poison-Tera-type would come to the 7-Star Tera Raids soon.

This mysterious raid boss has now been revealed as none other than Greninja, the popular final evolution of Gen 6’s Water-type starter Froakie. Greninja will be available in 7-Star Tera Raids on two occasions:

January 27 to 29, 2023

February 10 to 12, 2023

Bronzong and Lucario will accompany Greninja in 4- and 5-Star Tera Raids during these two time slots. To bridge the gap between now and then, Pokémon Scarlet will feature Drifblim and Pokémon Violet will feature Mismagius in 4- and 5-Star Tera Raids from January 20 to 22, 2023.

A special Valentine’s Day raid event has also been announced earlier. Featuring Tandemaus with the Fairy-Tera-type, it’ll run from February 13 to 15, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s latest 7-Star Tera Raids starred Cinderace in the main role, which sported the Fighting-Tera-type. Gengar and Gyarados accompanied the creature in lower-level raids.