Best Pokemon for Cinderace Tera Raid: how to beat the 7-Star Cinderace event

Cinderace will appear in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-Star Tera Raids between January 13 and 15, 2023. Even if you already caught Gen 8’s Fire-type starter Pokémon during the first wave of raids, these battles provide you with ample rewards, dropping useful materials and items such as ability patches and capsules, candy, and tera shards.

This guide will arm you with all the knowledge you need about Cinderance’s moveset and its best counters in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

7-Star Tera Raid Cinderace stats, moves – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Here’s Cinderace’s full set as a 7-Star Tera Raid boss in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet:

Nature – Adamant

– Adamant Ability – Libero

– Libero Item – None

– None Tera-type – Fighting

– Fighting Moves – Bulk Up, Pyro Ball, High Jump Kick, Acrobatics, Iron Head

Since Cinderace has access to Bulk Up, you should opt for special attackers to do maximum damage to this opponent. You don’t have to worry about its special ability, Libero, at least. This would allow Cinderace to adapt its typing under normal circumstances, but since this is a Tera Raid, this effect is simply overwritten.

Another to watch out for is Iron Head, a Steel-type attack. Cinderace knowing this move means that Fairy-types should not be fielded during this battle, as they take additional damage from it.

Best counters for Cinderace – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

You’ll want to focus on Pokémon with a lot of physical bulk that deal special attack damage and avoid taking extra punishment from Cinderace’s moves. Here are our recommendations.

Espathra The Pokémon Company / Nintendo Espathra is able to copy its opponent’s stat boosts thanks to the Opportunist ability, which means that any buffs to attack and defense Cinderace gains from Bulk Up will also benefit Espathra. It’s also a special attacker and can use Lumina Crash to erode Cinderace’s special defense. Feather Dance further hinders the opponent by lowering its attack. Nature – Bold, HP and Defence invested

– Bold, HP and Defence invested Ability – Opportunist

– Opportunist Item – Shell Bell

– Shell Bell Tera-type – Psychic

– Psychic Moves – Feather Dance, Lumina Crash, Rain Dance, Reflect Fan Rotom The Pokémon Company / Nintendo Fan Rotom comes with a number of advantages: It provides several strong support moves, has decent bulk, and packs a high special attack stat. You’ll need to be careful at the beginning, as Rotom needs a bit of time to set up its protective measures. Nature – Modest, HP and Defence invested

– Modest, HP and Defence invested Ability – Levitate

– Levitate Item – Damp Rock

– Damp Rock Tera-type – Ghost (for High Jump Kick miss)

– Ghost (for High Jump Kick miss) Moves – Nasty Plot, Air Slash / Stored Power , Rain Dance, Reflect Slowbro The Pokémon Company / Nintendo While Slowbro’s ability is not very helpful in this particular battle, it has the perfect typing and moves to take on Cinderace. Take your time to carefully set up and then sweep the field. Nature – Bold, HP and Defence invested

– Bold, HP and Defence invested Ability – Own Tempo

– Own Tempo Item – Leftovers

– Leftovers Tera-type – Psychic

– Psychic Moves – Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, Rain Dance Pelipper The Pokémon Company / Nintendo Pelipper is a great choice for team players, as going at it alone is a bit tricky with its setup. Your bread-and-butter combo will be Drizzle and Hurricane, while Stockpile sustains health during the battle. Nature – Bold, HP and Defence invested

– Bold, HP and Defence invested Ability – Drizzle

– Drizzle Item – Damp Rock

– Damp Rock Tera-type – Flying

– Flying Moves – Stockpile, Rain Dance, Hurricane, Roost Gyarados The Pokémon Company / Nintendo The angry sea serpent is another strong support Pokémon, but it’s difficult to use on solo raids due to its physical attacks. Gyarados can help an entire raid team with support moves, however, and resists most of Cinderace’s attacks, making it quite difficult to wipe off the field. Intimidate’s attack debuff is another plus. Nature – Impish, HP and Defence invested

– Impish, HP and Defence invested Ability – Intimidate

– Intimidate Item – Damp Rock

– Damp Rock Tera-type – Flying

– Flying Moves – Chilling Water, Rain Dance, Thunder Wave, Helping Hand

We have a few general Tera Raid tips for you in store as well.