Punk-fueled RPG Reynatis releases with NEO: TWEWY crossover
NIS America announced the Reynatis release date and a surprise crossover with Square Enix’s stylish, underrated RPG NEO: TWEWY. Reynatis launches on Sep. 27, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam, and pre-orders are open now on NIS America’s website with the publisher’s usual range of standard editions and limited special editions featuring a pretty robust range of extras.
Reynatis takes place in an alternate version of Tokyo’s Shibuya district, so the TWEWY crossover is a natural fit. Square Enix’s RPG series starts off in “real” Shibuya before firing its heroes into yet another version of Shibuya where everything wants to kill them.
What that means in practical terms for Reynatis is that you’ll see locations from TWEWY and even characters and enemies make an appearance. Which ones show up remains a mystery for now, though a brief announcement trailer has low-level Reaper Shoka make an appearance and chat with the main character for a while.
If you missed the first Reynatis announcement, here’s the gist. It’s a new RPG from the studio behind The Caligula Effect with a story from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth writer Kazushige Nojima and a score by award-winning composer Yoko Shimomura, the mind behind the soundtracks for Super Mario RPG and Final Fantasy 15, among many others. You play as a magic-wielding person in a city full of folks who hate magic-wielding people.
You can keep your secret hidden or let your magic flow at any time, but in the parallel universe “Another,” you’ll want to fully embrace your alternate form against the flood of monsters who also hate you.
It’s a busy year for NIS America. The publisher is also launching The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak in July 2024 and has Ys X Nordics lined up for a fall release as well.