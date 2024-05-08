Sega is making a 32-player Sonic battle royale game for mobile
Sega is making a new Sonic game, and this time, it’s a battle royale multiplayer game with retro platforming elements. That’s a lot of words, but the new Sonic game, called Sonic Rumble, is essentially Fall Guys with some old-fashioned Sonic thrown in.
It’s also a mobile exclusive, but unlike Sonic Dream Team, you can play this one on Android devices.
Sonic Rumble pits 32 players against each other as they race through 3D obstacle courses filled with traps, enemies, and rapidly moving floors and across classic 2D Sonic stages, complete with track loops, plenty of rings to grab, and a few other surprises.
Sega’s going all out with Sonic Rumble’s character selection. You can pick from the usual suspects, including Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles, along with Sonic Adventure 2’s Shadow the Hedgehog, Cream the Rabbit, Big the Cat, and even the poor forgotten souls from Sonic Heroes, Vector, Espio, and Charmy.
If you get enough rings, you can customize your characters in some form, though Sega’s Sonic Rumble reveal trailer didn’t show how.
Of the Fall Guys clones that launched since Mediatonic released their hit in 2020, none have stuck, though Sonic Rumble seems to have a bit of extra personality, helped along by all those classic references and characters. There’s no Sonic Rumble release date just yet, but Sega said you can expect it to launch sometime in winter 2024.