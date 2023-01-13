Skip to main content

Starfield release date updated on Steam, but there is no need to panic

It’s actually good news
An astronaut looking out of his space ship.

Starfield seems on track to land in the first half of 2023.

The release date of Starfield is one of those secrets many gamers would love to get their hands on right now. While the space RPG will miss Microsoft’s Xbox Developer_Direct showcase on January 25, 2023, the developers at Bethesda will hold their own event dedicated to their project shortly afterwards, so it’s possible that we’re not very far away from getting a confirmed launch date.

In the meantime, there is some confusion because Starfield’s Steam page was updated with the release date changing from “Coming in 2023” to “Coming soon” – so what does that mean?

Well, it might actually be good news, despite the new timeframe seeming a bit more vague than the old one at first glance. If a game is listed as “Coming in 2023” on Steam, the release date in the backend is set to December 31, 2023. The same goes for ranges like “Coming in March 2023”, “Coming in Q3 2023”, and so on – Steam always uses the last possible date in the backend. With “Coming soon”, however, that is no longer the case.

Basically, this all confirms what Bethesda has been saying for a while now: Starfield is due to release in the first half of 2023, and now Steam’s backend data no longer contradicts this.

While we still don’t know when we will get a confirmed date for the highly-anticipated space game, we do know that a release date for fellow Xbox and PC exclusive co-op title Redfall and a few other games will be announced at Developer_Direct.

