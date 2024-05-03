Apex Legends’ new character, Alter, will change the game with wall-breaching portals
Alter is coming to Apex Legends when Season 21, Upheaval, launches on May 6, and she’s going to make sure nowhere is safe ever again.
Apex Legends is a multifaceted competitive game, but hunkering down inside a building has always been a viable option. Hard cover has always been as important as watching angles and barring doors. But those doors and walls won’t hold Alter and her teammates.
The new Legend can create portals that can teleport a full team through any hard surface up to 20 meters deep. Not only can this be used to breach in on a hunkered-down team, but Alter players can also use it for quick escapes and strange rotations, creating mind-bending shortcuts around the map.
Alter is a villainous character who Respawn describes as a chaotic and manipulative dimensional traveler with a mysterious past. As the Legend trailer suggests, she’s also an unreliable narrator who has seemingly been brain-fried by all the trips between time and space.
The only things we know for sure are her heritage as a Chinese woman and her strange fixation on Horizon – my theory? She is Horizon from an alternate dimension. Whatever the answer to the mystery turns out to be, Respawn teases that there will be world-shattering implications.
Apex Legends Season 21: Alter abilities
Here’s everything you need to know about the 26th Legend’s toolkit.
Tactical: Void Passage
Can shoot breaching portals through walls, ceilings, and floors. You’re phased for a moment when you appear on the other side, allowing you to assess your surroundings. But beware: enemies can also use these breach points. The ability has a max range of 45 meters and a max depth of 20 meters, so you can’t go through entire mountains. But you can go from the tunnel behind Lava Syphon to Harvester – that’s pretty far.
Passive: Gift from the Rift
Allows you to see death boxes through walls and take a single item from them.
Ultimate: Void Nexus
Create a regroup checkpoint that allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location. Can be used while knocked. Enemies can follow allies who phase.
Legend upgrades
Second-tier upgrades either give her a shorter ultimate cooldown or the ability to see health bars through walls with her tactical.
Tier three is a big tac cooldown and an option to make your ultimate stick around indefinitely.
Upheaval: Season 21 of Apex Legends begins on May 6.