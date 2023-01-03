The best ninja games let you sneak over rooftops, stalk your foes from the shadows, and finally let loose lightning-fast katana flurries to bring down your prey. While it's difficult to nail down what exactly defines a ninja in modern pop culture, it's usually a mix of these elements that bring back beloved childhood fantasies – and memories of debates against those kids that preferred samurai. Honorable fools. Throw a shuriken between their shoulders when they turn to leave!

No matter if you prefer your ninjas sneaky or slicy, you'll find something to your taste in our list of the best ninja games to play in 2023.

Ghost of Tsushima Speaking of honorable samurai. At the start of this game, you play as one of those. He calls opponents out and cuts them down, even if the odds are against him. By the end, he's creeping through pampas grass, choking enemies with smoke bombs, and even committing war crimes to get the upper hand. Dead men have no honor. Ninja Gaiden Black Ninja Gaiden isn’t really interested in the stealthy approach. Instead, you get right in there and pull off ridiculous combos and powered-up piledrivers, blocking and parrying incoming strikes without missing a beat. One of the best character action games ever made. If you're licking blood after this one, the entire series offers a similarly tough challenge. Shadow Warrior 2 Your character is indeed called Lo Wang and there are more penis jokes here than there are on the walls of that public toilet by your local bus stop, but Shadow Warrior 2 is still a good ninja game, and one of the rare ones that show the action from a first-person perspective. Slice, dice, and shoot your way through hordes of monsters. It's okay for ninjas to have guns, you know? Warframe The pitch for Warframe probably went a bit like this: “You see Destiny, yeah? What if we did that, made it free, and let you play as a space ninja?” Sold. These days Warframe is bursting at the seams with content, and you can even grab your own spaceship to fly around. But you’ll feel at your most ninja-ish when you’re wall-running and slicing fools up. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Stealth is an option in this character action game, but it’s more of a way to thin the enemy ranks before you go slicing and dicing with your sword. The most ninja thing about this one is how you can slow time and slash in any direction, cutting your enemies into whatever shape you like. Oh, and you also get to fight the President on top of a destroyed mech, so that's pretty nifty. Ghostrunner What’s cooler than a ninja? A cyberninja, of course! Everything sounds much cooler when you put “cyber” in front of it, add some neon lights, shiny metal body parts, and a menacing face mask. Ghostrunner does exactly that, putting you into the perspective of an acrobatic cyborg with parkours and slicing skills. Hack and slash your way over the rooftops of a dystopian city and enjoy the challenge this first-person game is offering. Batman: Arkham Knight They wouldn’t have made an anime called Batman Ninja if Batman wasn’t a ninja. Anime doesn't lie. He’s got the gadgets, the stealth, the obscured face. The only thing he’s missing is a sword, but his tank makes up for that. When you’re crouched atop a gargoyle and scanning for enemies before isolating them and taking them out, it’s some of the best ninja action money can buy. Mark of the Ninja Mark of the Ninja stands out on this list because it’s the only indie game and the only title in 2D. It’s still one of the best ninja games here. Hide in the shadows, hang from ceilings, and spring traps on the sentries guarding each level. You have to earn every kill, but that’s what makes them feel so good. Dishonored It might not be the first game you think of when someone says the word “ninja”, but that’s basically what you are – a whalepunk ninja. It even started out as a ninja game set in London, but Arkane made it weirder and weirder as development went on, and this is the end result. You can finish the entire game without any NPCs even knowing you were there, or you can whirlwind your way through everyone you see, using a range of supernatural abilities, parkour, and ninja-style gadgets. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice There’s a bit of stealth in FromSoftware’s ninja game, but the best moments here are when steel clangs against steel. Where Dark Souls asks you to dodge and block, Sekiro has you timing a succession of blocks to drain an opponent’s stamina before finishing them off with a killing blow. Perfectly timing a parry on an incoming flurry of 30 strikes is more satisfying than finally getting that piece of food out from between your molars.

