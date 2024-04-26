Video Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: all legendary Beigoma locations

Where to find every legendary Beigoma in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and how to unlock the Elder Dragon

Ryan Woodrow

505 Games

Beigoma is one of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ more involved minigames, as the questline and your collection will last for the majority of your adventure. With 60 Beigoma to collect, you’re going to want to find them all, especially as it will make the associated questline a lot easier.

In particular, there are six legendary Beigoma to find in the world, and one ultra-powerful Elder Dragon Beigoma that you can only get when you’ve found all the other six legendaries. We’ll tell you where to find them all so you can complete your collection.

If you want to know more about this minigame and how to recruit two new characters with it, check out our Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Beigoma guide.

How to guarantee Beigoma drops

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes CJ
CJ's super luck will help with Beigoma drops / 505 Games

To save yourself a lot of time, you need to come prepared with the right ability to guarantee that the Beigoma will drop, otherwise, you could be grinding for ages before you get it. Once you’ve progressed far enough in the story you can recruit CJ, the protagonist of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. She has a Super Luck ability that will massively improve the drop chance of everything.

Pawn Demon – The Proving Grounds

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Pawn Demon location
The Pawn Demon is tucked away in the Proving Grounds / 505 Games

In these Runebarrows, turn the floors so you have access to the floating platform at the far end of the corridor – you’ll have to go around the long way to reach it. When it floats down, run around to get an encounter in that room with the Pawn Demon (it may take a few attempts before it spawns), defeat it to get the Beigoma.

Seed Conqueror – Dappled Forest

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Seed Conqueror location
The Seed Conqueror is practically right on your doorstep / 505 Games

After completing the Hishahn arc of the main story, the upper section of Dappled Forest will be unlocked, and here is where the Seed Conqueror can spawn. Defeat it to get the Beigoma.

Soul Reaper – Castle Harganthia

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Soul Reaper location
The Soul Reaper hides in one very small area / 505 Games

This one is very specific, as the Soul Reaper only spawns in the spiral-staircase section leading to the top of the tower in Castle Harganthia. As always, defeating it gets you the Beigoma.

Corpse Rider – Castle Harganthia Outside

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Corpse Rider location
The Corpse Rider hangs around outside Castle Harganthia / 505 Games

This is one of the easier spawns to get, as it spawns freely in the outside area of Castle Harganthia, all you have to do is defeat it in battle.

Arch-Demon – Gardhaven Castle

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Arch-Demon location
Arch-Demons only like the second floor of castles, apparently / 505 Games

The Arch-Demon only spawns on floor 2F of Gardhaven Castle in packs of at least two. Taking them out shouldn’t be a problem if you're properly leveled.

Nidhoggr – Chelonian Goliath area

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Nidhoggr location
Nidhoggr's location is only accessible via a side quest / 505 Games

After completing Castle Arganthia during the main story, return to Twinhorne East and talk to Dijkstra. They will then take you to a brand new area as part of their questline, and Nidhoggr spawn here. Take one down and the Beigoma is yours.

How to get the Elder Dragon Beigoma

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Beigoma Elder Dragon
The Elder Dragon is the strongest of all Beigoma / 505 Games

With all six legendary Beigoma in your possession, you can now get the uber-powerful Elder Dragon Beigoma. All you have to do is talk to Dr Corque at his house and examine the Mythic Tablet. The other six Beigoma will summon the Elder Dragon, instantly adding it to your collection.

Ryan Woodrow

