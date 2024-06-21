Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: How to duplicate Remembrances
How to duplicate Remembrances in Shadow of the Erdtree is something you’ll want to do pretty early, as the RPG game’s new bosses drop some excellent moves. While The Land of Shadow only gives you a few new places to duplicate Remembrances, you’re not entirely out of luck if you have your eyes on more than just three new toys.
Our Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance duplication guide explains where you can double the expansion’s Remembrances in The Land of Shadow and The Lands Between.
Shadow of the Erdtree: How to duplicate Remembrances
Walking Mausoleums don't exist in The Land of Shadow, but you do have another death-themed item you can use: A big sarcophagus. There are only a few, and at least one of them is in a late-game area. The first, however, you can reach almost as soon as you arrive on Scadu Altus – which is pretty quick, if you skip Castle Ensis.
The sarcophagi are the same as the ones in the Walking Mausoleums, so if you've seen those, you'll recognize it immediately. They're just kind of out in the open instead of being housed in anything.
Shadow of the Erdtree Sarcophagus Remembrance Duplicator locations
The first one is behind the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. All you have to do to copy your Remembrance is interact with the Sarcophagus, and pick which Remembrance you want to use. Like with the Walking Mausoleums, each Sarcophagus duplicator only works once. Think carefully before deciding which one you want to copy, as you won’t be able to use the Sarcophagus again until you return to the Land of Shadow in New Game+.
The second duplicator is in the map’s southern area, near the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Assuming these sarcophagi are all tied to Finger Ruin areas, we suspect there’s likely one near the Dheo ruins in the map’s northeast segment as well, though we haven’t found it yet.
Can you use Walking Mausoleums in Shadow of the Erdtree?
If you haven’t used all your Mausoleums in Elden Ring yet, you can duplicate new Remembrances at them. None of the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances count as godly, so you’re free to copy them at a mausoleum with a bell or one without.
If you're struggling even with top-tier Remembrance items, make sure to track down Scadutree Fragment locations to increase your Scadutree Blessing. It makes a big difference.