Video Games

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – early weapons and armor

Here are some items you can get within the first hour of playing Elden Ring: SoTE

Kirk McKeand

FromSoftware

When you first step into the Land of Shadow in Elden Ring's massive DLC, there are many directions for you to travel in. It can feel overwhelming. Where should you go first? What should you do? What if you miss something cool?

Of course, it’s a little easier to handle if you’re armed to the teeth. Here are some early weapons and armor you can pick up in the opening areas of Shadow of the Erdtree -- Gravesite Plain and Castle Ensis. 

For more help, head over to our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, complete with tips for reaching Cerulean Coast and finding the Charo's Hidden Grave location, where you'll need the best armor you can get.

Beast Claw - Elden Ring: SoTE

The Beast Claw map location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

One of the first weapons you can pick up is also one of the easiest to miss. In the southern forests fairly close to where you spawn, there’s an NPC called Logur, The Beast Claw. He’s a nifty little foe, but you can break his poise easily and take him out to get access to his weapon, a Beast Claw for dexterity and bleed builds that swipes with ridiculous speed. 

Blackgaol Armor and Greatsword - Elden Ring SoTE

The Blackgaol armour location on the map for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

Defeat the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Unmarked Mausoleum, almost directly west of the Scorched Ruins. 

Backhand Blade - Elden Ring: SoTE

The Backhand Blade map location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
FromSoftware

You can pick up one of the new reverse grip swords in a small mausoleum directly north of where you fought Logur. 

Great Katana - Elden Ring: SoTE

The Great Katana map location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

Head for the lake northwest of where you picked up the Backhand Blade, just past the bridge, and you’ll come across the Ghostflame Dragon. Fighting the dragon is optional, as the hulking katana can be found on a corpse nearby. 

Firespark Perfume Bottle - Elden Ring: SoTE

The Firespark Perfume Bottle location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

Now head back to the bridge to the south and cross it. Head into the east side of the Castle Front encampment and you’ll find the new weapon type in a chest. 

Messmer Knight and Soldier Armor - Elden Ring: SoTE

You can farm the encampment enemies for the Messmer Knight set and Messmer Soldier set. 

Milady - Elden Ring: SoTE

From the camp, head into Castle Ensis itself. Follow the main path until you come to some wooden stairs leading to a tower's top. Milady is up top. 

Glintblade Trio - Elden Ring: SoTE

You can find this spell around the center of Castle Ensis by climbing across the chapel roof and dropping down on the northern side. Look for a corpse. 

Wing Stance - Elden Ring: SoTE

At the end of Castle Ensis, you’ll find the Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace. From there, you need to jump over the eastern balcony and climb the tower, where you’ll find this powerful Ash of War in a chest. Look for player messages. 

If you're wondering where to go next, check out our Shadow of the Erdtree map fragment locations guide and our guide for finding all the Miquella's Cross locations easily.

Published |Modified
Kirk McKeand

KIRK MCKEAND

Kirk McKeand is the Content Director for GLHF.  A games media writer and editor from Lincoln, UK, he won a Games Media Award in 2014 in the Rising Star category. He has also been nominated for two Features Writer awards. He was also recognized in MCV's 30 Under 30 list in 2014. His favorite games are The Witcher 3, The Last of Us Part 2, Dishonored 2, Deus Ex, Bloodborne, Suikoden 2, and Final Fantasy 7.  You can buy Kirk McKeand's book, The History of the Stealth Game, in most bookstores in the US and UK.  With a foreword written by Arkane's Harvey Smith, The History of the Stealth Game dives deep into the shadows of game development, uncovering the surprising stories behind some of the industry's most formative video games.  He has written for IGN, Playboy, Vice, Eurogamer, Edge, Official PlayStation Magazine, Games Master, Official Xbox Magazine, USA Today's ForTheWin, Digital Spy, The Telegraph, International Business Times, and more.  Kirk was previously the Editor-in-Chief at TheGamer and Deputy Editor at VG247. These days he works as the Content Director for GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage, serving media partners across the globe.  You can check out Kirk McKeand's MuckRack profile for more.  Email: kirk.mckeand@glhf.gg

Home/Guides