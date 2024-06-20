Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – early weapons and armor
When you first step into the Land of Shadow in Elden Ring's massive DLC, there are many directions for you to travel in. It can feel overwhelming. Where should you go first? What should you do? What if you miss something cool?
Of course, it’s a little easier to handle if you’re armed to the teeth. Here are some early weapons and armor you can pick up in the opening areas of Shadow of the Erdtree -- Gravesite Plain and Castle Ensis.
For more help, head over to our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, complete with tips for reaching Cerulean Coast and finding the Charo's Hidden Grave location, where you'll need the best armor you can get.
Beast Claw - Elden Ring: SoTE
One of the first weapons you can pick up is also one of the easiest to miss. In the southern forests fairly close to where you spawn, there’s an NPC called Logur, The Beast Claw. He’s a nifty little foe, but you can break his poise easily and take him out to get access to his weapon, a Beast Claw for dexterity and bleed builds that swipes with ridiculous speed.
Blackgaol Armor and Greatsword - Elden Ring SoTE
Defeat the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Unmarked Mausoleum, almost directly west of the Scorched Ruins.
Backhand Blade - Elden Ring: SoTE
You can pick up one of the new reverse grip swords in a small mausoleum directly north of where you fought Logur.
Great Katana - Elden Ring: SoTE
Head for the lake northwest of where you picked up the Backhand Blade, just past the bridge, and you’ll come across the Ghostflame Dragon. Fighting the dragon is optional, as the hulking katana can be found on a corpse nearby.
Firespark Perfume Bottle - Elden Ring: SoTE
Now head back to the bridge to the south and cross it. Head into the east side of the Castle Front encampment and you’ll find the new weapon type in a chest.
Messmer Knight and Soldier Armor - Elden Ring: SoTE
You can farm the encampment enemies for the Messmer Knight set and Messmer Soldier set.
Milady - Elden Ring: SoTE
From the camp, head into Castle Ensis itself. Follow the main path until you come to some wooden stairs leading to a tower's top. Milady is up top.
Glintblade Trio - Elden Ring: SoTE
You can find this spell around the center of Castle Ensis by climbing across the chapel roof and dropping down on the northern side. Look for a corpse.
Wing Stance - Elden Ring: SoTE
At the end of Castle Ensis, you’ll find the Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace. From there, you need to jump over the eastern balcony and climb the tower, where you’ll find this powerful Ash of War in a chest. Look for player messages.
If you're wondering where to go next, check out our Shadow of the Erdtree map fragment locations guide and our guide for finding all the Miquella's Cross locations easily.